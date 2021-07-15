The actor returns to court to hear from his lawyer

CHICAGO (AP) Jussie smollett returned to court on Wednesday for the first time in a year for a five-hour hearing to determine whether one of the actor’s lawyers should be allowed to continue to represent him in his case against accusations that he organized a racist and homophobic attack on himself.

The hearing had nothing to do with the charges against Smollett, who is accused of lying to police when he reported that two masked men attacked him in downtown Chicago in January 2019. But because the media and the public were not allowed to attend the hearing, which began in the morning and lasted much of the afternoon, it was not clear what was being said in the hearing. courtroom.

When Cook County Judge James Linn ordered the hearing, he said it focused on whether Nenye Uche had a conflict of interest after two key witnesses in the case said talking to him. The witnesses in question are brothers whose prosecutors said Smollett hired and paid to carry out what Smollett claims was an attack.

After Uche joined Smollett’s legal team, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo alleged that Uche spoke with the former representative and told them about the case. This could lead the judge to determine that the lawyer has a conflict of interest that would require him to bar him from representing Smollett. Uche denied having spoken to the brothers.