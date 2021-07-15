Curtain recall, Adirondack TF, Theater Barn, home made productions to start

Zooming in was a lot of fun, and finding unique ways to create entertainment was an exciting challenge. Yet it was not real theater.

Theater is an art form, named after the building it’s housed in, said Patrick White, who will direct Curtain Call Theater’s production of An Act of God, which begins July 22 and runs through August 14. The theater is about being in the room. When something is ripped out of you and you’re stuck at home, watching performances online is great. But it’s not the same as live theater.

The return of live theater to the Capital Region intensifies in the latter half of July as three more venues, The Theater Barn in Lebanon, the Adirondack Theater Festival in Glens Falls and Home Made Theater in Saratoga Springs will join. all Curtain. Call to mount productions in front of an audience this month.

White, a face familiar to Capital Region theater fans as a director and actor, was originally supposed to direct An Act of God at Curtain Call last year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. stop everything in its path.

We were all set to do it last year, and I’m happy to say we brought all three actors back to do it this year, White said. This is about God wanting to clear things up because he felt America had misunderstood certain things. We have become confused, and although it was written before the pandemic, it is very relevant to what is going on. It’s God coming down with a new set of 10 commandments and it’s hilarious.

Bill Shein, who performed regularly at the Ghent Playhouse in Columbia County, plays God in the Curtain Call production of An Act of God, and with him on stage playing Michael and Gabriel (two angels) are Schenectady’s Scott Wasser and Richard Marshall from Albany.

Our three actors have never played Curtain Call before, said Carol Max, founder and artistic director of Curtain Call. After 30 years we were still putting new faces on our stage and I’m very happy that Bill Shein is playing God. He is very easy to work with and he is the kind of guy you want to have in the theater. He’s a very good actor.

An Act of God was written by former Daily Show screenwriter David Javerbaum, whose long television career has earned him 13 Emmy Awards. His play debuted on Broadway in May 2015 and received good reviews with Jim Parsons leading the way.

We saw him in New York City, and his comedic take on Javerbaums on how terribly stupid some people can be about religion, White said. It does a great job of channeling God, and it also allows us to go ahead and update it if we want to. But it’s so well written that we only felt the need to add one line.

At the Theater Barn in New Lebanon, Agatha Christies The Stranger will open its summer season tonight (Thursday) at 8 p.m. ET. Based on Christies’ 1924 short story Philomel Cottage, the play centers on the main character Enid and his trials and tribulations revolving around the prospect of marriage.

Cara Moretto and Matthew Tyler share the stage in the two main roles. John Trainer directs the show, adapted by Frank Vosper and first produced in London’s West End in 1936. Theater Barn production will run until July 25.

Night and Day, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, will be Barns’ second production of the season and will run from August 5 to August 5. 15.

In Glens Falls, ATF co-founder Martha Banta returned as interim artistic director to lead the group’s 2021 summer season.

The troops’ first main show of the season will be Slow Food, a comedy by Wendy MacLeod and directed by Lake George native Banta who founded ATF in 1993 with her husband David Turner. Slow Food, which tells the story of a married couple celebrating their anniversary at a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs, will open next Tuesday (July 20) and run through July 31.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day leads the cast with Tyrone Mitchell Henderson and Dave Beach, two actors who also have Broadway credits on their CVs.

ATF’s second main show of the season will be Traffic and Weather, August 5-14.

The season will also feature a staged reading by Minding Miss Mae Mae from July 25-26 and a children’s play by Shubert Fendrich, Cinderella Goes Disco, July 22-30.

The Home Made Theater, which usually performs at the Spa Little Theater in Saratoga State Park, will present a production of New Jerusalem, by David Ives, on the way to the Shaara Tfille congregation in Saratoga Springs and the Beth Shalom congregation. at Clifton Park in July. August 25 and 1 respectively.

Set in Amsterdam, Holland in the 17th century, the play tells the story of Dutch philosopher Baruch Spinoza.

It was premiered in January 2008 at the Classic Stage Company in New York. Dianne ONeill is directing the production, which stars Jonathan Hefter as Spinosa.

An act of god

CURTAIN CALL THEATER

WHEN: July 22-August. 14

O: Curtain Call Theater, 1 Jeanne Jugan Lane, Latham

TICKETS: $ 28

MORE INFO: Visit www.curtaincalltheater.com

Slow food

ADIRONDACK THEATER FESTIVAL

WHEN: July 20-31

O: Adirondack Theater Festival, 50 Elm Street, Glens Falls

TICKETS: $ 45

MORE INFO: Visit www.atfestival.org

Agatha Christies the Stranger

THE THEATER BARN

WHEN: July 15-July 25

O: The Theater Barn, 654 Route 20, New Lebanon

TICKETS: $ 33

MORE INFO: Visit www.thetheaterbarn.org

New Jerusalem

HOME THEATER

WHEN: July 25 and August 1 (two performances per day)

O: Congregation Shaara Tfille in Saratoga Springs (July 25) and Congregation Beth Shalom in Clifton Park (August 1).

TICKETS: $ 25

MORE INFO: Visit www.homemadetheater.org for more information.

