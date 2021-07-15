Want to pop a pimple? Here’s how much ‘Dr Pimple Popper’ Sandra Lee charges

You would be hard pressed to find a person with porcelain skin, without pimples, cysts or blackheads, and the many other skin conditions that affect almost all of our skin types. So, in our quest to get that perfect skin, we all turn to our dear old friend, Google, and before you know it you’re spiraling down the rabbit hole in some crass but eerily satisfying and addicting videos. by Dr. Pimple Popper featuring the famous dermatologist. , Dr. Sandra Lee skillfully removed pimples, blackheads, cysts, etc. of the face and body of its patients, leaving them with beautiful and healthy skin.

We wouldn’t blame you if you decided to seek Dr. Lee’s help in getting rid of that pesky acne that seems to have made your face its permanent address or those annoying blackheads that have taken over your entire nose and chin. So how much would this treatment cost you? What does “Dr. Pimple Popper” charge patients who feature on his popular YouTube videos and TLC show? If all of these questions come to mind, then we’ve got you covered.

READ MORE

“Dr Pimple Popper”: who is Dr Sanusi Umar? Dr Sandra Lee Seeks Dermatologist’s Help For Acne Case Beyond Her Expertise

What is Dr Sandra Lee’s Net Worth? ‘Dr Pimple Popper’ at skincare line, here’s how she makes millions

How much does “Dr. Pimple Popper” charge his patients?

Given Dr. Lee’s popularity, one would assume that the treatments offered to patients who appear on “Dr. Pimple Popper” must cost them an arm and a leg. However, many fans might be surprised to learn that Dr Lee is offering the treatment to many of these patients for free, and that these patients featured on the show are very well taken care of even though they do not receive any court fees. . of the showrunner network.

In an interview with Refinery 29Dr Lee revealed how many of his patients had never treated their skin condition because of the delicate medical insurance laws. “Medical insurance is complicated. The rules governing dermatological procedures covered by some insurance plans differ from state to state. Unfortunately, I find that the reason a lot of my patients haven’t been treated is because they don’t have the money to have it. If you have to pay for a complicated surgery out of pocket, it can get very expensive.

For example, Dr. Lee offers patients who appear on “Dr. Pimple Popper” free treatment, but in return they must agree to be filmed for the show or for his YouTube videos. In an interview with ForbesDr Lee explained that this is a “win-win” situation for all parties involved. “This is good for my patients who have blackheads because the insurance does not cover removal. So many dermatologists will not remove them, they say, you have a blackhead there but don’t worry. no. But now I’m going to do free checkouts if my patients let me film and use the video. Of course, I make them anonymous and remove anything that identifies them.

“Literally they all say yes. A lot of these people really want these things taken away. They are benign and there is nothing that needs to be medically removed, which is why the insurance will not pay. So my patients win because they get the blackheads removed for free, ”she points out. “I win, because I can take it out and put the video on YouTube. At least I get some sort of payment for it, instead of doing it totally for free. And all those people who like to pop videos are winning because they can watch it on youtube. There is kind of an obsessive quality, because when you watch it it sucks you in. I don’t know exactly what it is either, but you get addicted to it. I see it all time. People say, “It’s so disgusting but strangely satisfying. It’s so mean I can’t stop watching, ”she adds.

Patients whose cases manage to make it to the show not only receive free treatment from ‘Dr Pimple Popper’ herself, but their accommodation and travel costs are also covered by the production. “The production company is billing patients for their travel expenses as well as my fees,” Dr. Lee told Refinery29.

How much does the “Dr Pimple Popper” cost for off-camera consultations?

If you’re uncomfortable being filmed or prefer a more private consultation with Dr Lee, you can always make an appointment with her at her doctors and surgeons clinic. According to Showbiz cheat sheet, all potential clients are required to shell out an initial consultation fee of $ 120. This amount will serve as a deposit for the bill for treatments that could be prescribed by Dr. Lee such as laser treatments, cosmetic surgeries, or even extractions.

But does every acne popup need a visit to a dermatologist? Dr Lee shared with The list when a person needs professional help, “if you have severe acne, if you have cystic or lumpy acne, or many acne bumps that are deep under the skin because this presents an absolute risk of scarring “.

‘Dr Pimple Popper’ Season 6 premieres Wednesday, July 14 at 10 / 9c on TLC.