Ann Arbor Art Fair returns July 15 with over 600 artists, some COVID protocols





It’s the pinnacle of Michigan’s open-air art: three art fairs with over 600 artists in a single downtown area. The Ann Arbor Art Fair, considered the nation’s largest juried art fair, returns to downtown Ann Arbor on Thursday and continues through Saturday. Originally canceled in early last spring for the second year in a row due to state-imposed COVID restrictions, organizers changed course in late May after the guidelines changed and the show is now underway. There will be a few changes this year – around a third fewer artists so organizers can divide up those they have and the festival schedule has been shortened from four days to three – but the art fair that “the people know and love “will be pretty much the same,” said Maureen Riley, executive director of the Ann Arbor Steet art fair, The Original. “The thing with the art fair and the new stuff every year is art,” Riley said. “Artists are continually creating new pieces, changing their style. Art is always changing.” The Ann Arbor Art Fair, which will cover its usual radius of 30 blocks, is actually three art fairs in one: Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair. A fourth fair which has been included in the past, the South University Art Fair, has been absorbed by the Summer Art Fair. A total of 600 and 700 artists working across a range of mediums will be featured this year, including photographers, ceramists, jewelry makers, sculptors, carpenters and more. “We have a lot of long-time artists and brand new artists,” Riley said. Detroit sculptor Austen Brantley will be one of this year’s featured artists. Brantley discovered sculpture as a junior in Berkley High School when a ceramics teacher saw its potential. He recently unveiled a sculpture in Maryland of Ernest Burke, a former Negro League pitcher. “As an artist, I often think about the legacy and what we leave behind when we leave,” Brantley said in a Facebook post about Burke’s sculpture. “What we really give to future generations was gone.” Some COVID protocols will be in place this year at the Ann Arbor Art Fair. There will be more space between artists to allow for some social distancing. Hand disinfection stations will be in place throughout the festival. And Riley said they’ve eliminated many common areas to prevent gatherings. There will be no stages this year, an activity zone for families, a demonstration area or a food court. But local restaurants will likely expand their presence outdoors, so there will be dining options, Riley said. She said it was particularly difficult to plan for this year’s festival, especially within a shorter time frame and with the hiring of seasonal staff. Yet it is the art that will shine. And even with fewer days for this year’s festival, it’s a change artists have been asking for for years, Riley said. [email protected] Ann Arbor Art Fair 10 am-9pm July 15 & 16 10 am-7pm July 17 https://www.theannarborartfair.com/#2021artfair

