Entertainment
“It’s every actor’s dream”: Quebecers tread the red carpet in Cannes for a film inspired by Cline Dion
A film based on the life of Cline Dion premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, highlighting not only the Quebec icon, but several Quebec actors who played important roles in the film.
Among them, Sylvain Marcel, who plays the role of manager and lover of Aline, inspired by Ren Anglil.
Speaking from France on Wednesday, Marcel told Radio-Canada that walking the red carpet at the prestigious festival was a dream come true.
“It’s every actor’s dream to climb those stairs in Cannes,” he said. “I put on long sleeves to stop pinching myself because I was full of bruises,” he joked.
Marcel was accompanied by his fellow Quebecers Pascale Desrochers, Danielle Fichaud and Roc Lafortune.
A lineis a biopic-style film about a Quebec singer from a modest and music-loving family taken under the wing of a producer who hopes to make her a star.
The film was marketed as an “unofficial” biography of Dion’s life; his trailer features his music and his protagonist wears his portrait.
The film, which is slated to hit theaters in Quebec in November, was directed by Valrie Lemercier, who also stars.
Lemercier told Radio-Canada that she was surprised to be invited to the festival, where the film was shown out of competition, and pleased with the reaction of viewers.
“I was happy to have my new Quebec family mingled with my three sisters, whom my producer kindly invited. It was very moving, because [Aline] is also a film about the family, ”she said.
Lemercier, from Dieppe, France, said she had tried to recreate the Quebecois accent for her role in the film, but admitted that she had only succeeded so far.
“You will certainly find and you are right and it struck me yesterday that my accent is not perfect. I preferred to do too little rather than too much.”
Lemercier said that in making a film based on Dion’s life, she wanted it to be a real “tribute” rather than a satire.
She confirmed that Dion’s real manager in France had read the script but the star herself had yet to see it.
Aline has been talked about as theMost Media Covered Canadian Filmto come out of this year’s festival.
It is the only film produced in Canada to be part of the official selection of the 2021 festival.
Aline: The voice of lovewill be released in Canada on November 26, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/aline-film-quebec-cannes-1.6103241
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
