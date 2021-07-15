AMAZING Bollywood UMBRELLA MOMENTS! – Rediff.com films

Monsoon is here, and it’s time to bring out the chhatris.

But in our films, even the most basic necessities become the source of romance and drama.

As rainy day course, its many uses in tell stories and fashion.

Verma’s love lists the many umbrella moments of Bollywood.

Dil to Pagal Hai

Shah Rukh tells Madhuri that his million dollar smile causes a downpour before they enter a Chak Dhoom Dhoom Jig is why Yash Chopra is our go-to for romance on the big screen.

3 idiots

Polka-dot umbrellas reign supreme when Aamir-Kareena fantasizes about a ‘jaisa filmon mein hota hai‘rainy meeting.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Preity waits for Saif next to the Wall Street Bull in the pouring rain, giving us a glimpse of their sweet friendship and fun chemistry.

Chameli

For all her clever street manners, Kareena’s Chameli is just an ordinary girl enjoying the feeling of raindrops on her face like everyone else.

Stroke

Fashionable Jacqueline Fernandez gives her nerdy look in Stroke a touch of color as a red umbrella.

1942: a love story

Manisha Koirala’s red umbrella adds a touch of romance to the decor before she and Anil Kapoor enjoy the pleasures of ‘rimjim rimjim‘against the hilly setting of Himachal.

Chaalbaaz

Transparent umbrella by Sridevi in Chaalbaaz ranks up there in the pile of super cool Bollywood memorabilia.

Saawariya

Sonam and Ranbir Kapoor’s big debuts may have sunk at the box office, but the duo are getting full marks for surrendering to the old-fashioned big aesthetic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Khiladi

Akshay courts Ayesha Jhulka against the backdrop of colorful umbrellas for a sequence of songs in Khiladi.

Race 2

If you thought boring kakaji chhatris don’t have some of Bollywood’s hottest takers, Deepika wants you to rethink.

Afsana Pyar Ka

Aamir dancing under Neelam’s balcony throughout a rainy night with an umbrella in hand is part of cheerful Bollywood memories.

Mohra

Both Akshay’s umbrella and caution are tossed to the wind as soon as he learns of the handsome Raveena Tip Tip Barsa Paani intentions in a building under construction in the iconic rain song of Mohra.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

No longer the wild child of Ayushmann Khurrana’s memories, Parineeti Chopra cuts a sober image into the melancholy and foaming climax of Meri Pyaar Bindi.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ranbir and Katrina discover their common stuttering problem and their love for moong dal pakoda in the middle of a downpour in Rajkumar Santoshi’s windy romance in 2009.

Bodyguard

Kareena and Salman let the umbrella do the whole bodyguard amid all the pitting noises while acknowledging Teri Meri Meri Teri Prem Kahani Hai Mushkil.

Hum Tum

Rani and Saif decide to drop the umbrella and kiss the rain in a symbolic moment, quite typical of Bollywood, in rom-com Hum Tum.

Life in a … metro

Anurag Basu’s story of the intertwined relations of the Mumbaikars features its main protagonists going about their daily lives in the midst of a pouring rain.

Judah

What happens behind the umbrella stays behind the umbrella as Rekha-Jeetu vividly demonstrated during the title track of Judah.

Rajnigandha

Before immortalizing the rains of Mumbai through the unforgettable Amitabh-Moushumi walk in Manzil‘s Rimjhim Gire Saawan, director Basu Chatterjee captured Amol Palekar and Vidya Sinha taking refuge from the unexpected in Delhi baarish in Rajnigandha.

Shree 420

Raj Kapoor and Nargis declaring their feelings to the tune of Pyar Hua Iqraar hua under an umbrella remains the most iconic visual of romance and rains in Hindi cinema.

Kala Bazaar

Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman rekindle their romance against the infamous Bombay downpour against the melodious Rimjhim Ke Tarane in Kala Bazaar.

Geraftaar, Bachna Ae Haseeno

Umbrellas are not discouraged by dry days. And he makes an appearance every now and then to provide shade for his tan-conscious heroine.

Jaan Hatheli Pe

In the 1980s pot Jaan Hatheli Pe, Dharmendra hides contraband diamonds in his wife Hema Malini’s fancy umbrella, which catches the attention of cop Raj Babbar and leads to the arrest of a poor and unsuspecting loved one.

Arjun

ArjunThe most iconic and thrilling chase of ‘features a crowd of black umbrellas and sword-laden henchmen chasing Sunny Deol’s pal in the pouring rain with the frenzied chanting of Haw Haw Huh-Huh – RD Burman’s Huh-Haw in the background.

The blue umbrella

Vishal Bhardwaj’s quaint adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s novel revolves around a little girl’s cute blue umbrella and attempts by Pankaj Kapur, a villager, to get hold of it by hook or crook.