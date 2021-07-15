Actress Lindsey Shaw has said she is temporarily quitting social media following accusations she made fun of a Black TikToker’s dance





The former Nickelodeon star has announced a social media cutoff after being called in by fans for making fun of a viral dance started by Black TikTokers. Lindsey Shaw / TikTok / Instagram Actor Lindsey Shaw has been criticized for imitating the dance of a Black TikToker.

Her former co-star Devon Werkheiser has also been a part of the dance trend.

She has since apologized and announced a social media hiatus in response to the backlash.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. “Pretty Little Liars” actress Lindsey Shaw has announced that she is taking a hiatus from TikTok following a backlash after being accused of making fun of a Black TikToker’s dance. In the now-deleted TikTok, which was re-uploaded by user @nonotcandace, Shaw can be seen reacting to a black creator performing a viral dance craze dubbed the ‘Don’t Spill Challenge’, saying, ‘Hey , It’s okay ? f — is that it? ”before imitating the dance. Many users considered Shaw’s interpretation of the dance problematic, especially since she had previously seemed to react positively to former “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” co-star Devon Werkheiser. when he performed the same dance on his own TikTok page, commenting “Get it !!!!” followed by crying laughter face emojis. “For anyone confused: she praised her white friend Devon for setting the trend but insulted black designers,” a TikTok user said in one of these comments under the video re- downloaded. Shaw responded to the controversy in a video uploaded to her Instagram story on Monday, July 12, in which she said, “I didn’t mean anything at all, I learn everyday like I think everyone and that kind of righteous hate must evaporate from the planet no matter who it is directed at. Crocodile tears? No, man, it’s like, my soul over there. If you know anything about what I stand for or which I believe in, then you know that’s not it I’m sorry you were offended. Announcing that she would be temporarily quitting social media, Shaw added, “I just have to get out of here for a little while. But I like you, I love you and I will be back. And I hope I know. more, and I hope we all have a little more compassion and understanding. “ The story continues After Shaw’s Instagram story, Wekseiser also addressed the controversy. Responding to a fan’s question about the issue in a TikTok, he said: “Lindsey [made] a very unnecessary video hating the most popular trend on TikTok which just happens to be created by the black designer before going rather reactionary and defensive in her comments section before removing the video, “he said in a TikTok. He added, “Friends aren’t canceled in real life,” and said Shaw had “a good heart and took care of personal matters.” The controversy comes after growing concerns about how black designers are being treated on the platform. Recently, Black TikTokers went on a “strike” in order to highlight the appropriation of dance by white designers, while “The View” host Sunny Hostin called out TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to mimic the dances of Black TikTokers without crediting them. Lindsey Shaw did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. For more stories like this, check out Insider’s digital culture coverage. here. Read the original article on Initiated

