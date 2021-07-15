I believe that Erika Jayne

We’ve never seen Erika Jayne like this before. And I believe this Erika Jayne.

The last episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Much of the focus was on Erika when news broke last December that her husband Tom Girardi, whom she is currently divorcing, was accused of embezzlement allegations. Via FaceTime, due to Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley’s positive COVID diagnosis at the time, Erika talks with Lisa Rinna and Kyle about how she is coping with “horrible putainment”, telling her friends “This is so bad “and defending himself against claims that their divorce was a sham.

“The things that are being said are just plain wrong,” she told them, stroking her dog. “People believe them and they are everywhere. It’s terrible and I’m here on my own, ”she says from the bedroom of her new, smaller house she moved into the day she served Tom with the divorce papers. “What is being said is just crazy, that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts, ”she said. “The answer is no,” she said when the topic of divorce was used so that she could help hide assets. “It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for an asshole to say it was a sham and everyone to believe it,” she said in her interview. “When I filed for divorce, I was a gold digger; this week ‘you are a conspirator.’ I mean, what is it? And none of them are true.

A producer asks her when she first found out about the lawsuit and she quickly replied, “I can’t answer that”, but there are a lot of other people talking to her. can do. She tells women that “I have more lawyers than I can afford.” She is also sure to tell them that Tom hasn’t given her a dime since she left and that she wakes up every day thinking “what to do legally,” as well as stating in her interview that “I don’t know why I would be named in a lawsuit I have nothing to do with.

She is honest about her depression and “very great anxiety” and is fairly calm until the end of the call with her friends when she starts crying, but Rinna and Kyle express their support for her by saying: “We’re here for you Erika, let us know who you are, you’re a good person”, and all she manages to say is “I didn’t do that”.

When the news broke, the people have been quick to draw conclusions, trust the gossip and assume that she was involved in the crimes. But with The housewife and the con artist documentary, this episode should, if not change, at least change people’s perception of what they have heard or read since last fall. Over the course of her six seasons on the show, she has been called the Ice Queen and has endured countless tweets about not opening up, but she has never been a liar. And we’ve never seen an Erika like this before. It’s as open as it gets. She is now delivering beyond what we’d expect from a housewife, especially a woman in the midst of a divorce and multi-million dollar federal criminal investigation, to give viewers.

Erika doesn’t hold back when it comes to her abusive relationship with Tom. It’s clear that he turned her on with gas, controlled her and humiliated her, held back, pulled back and was just mean to her. Of course, it was fun to sit down and chat at brunch about how this relationship could work out for them both and it’s easy to assume that she’s a sexy young lady for him and a rich, rich man for. it. But after her last admissions, I don’t think she knew. I chose to believe that she had no idea where the money invested in her career and her appearance came from. Erika is sure to let us know that she asked repeatedly, and that he pushed her away on several occasions. It’s easy to say that she should have insisted on more, but that wasn’t the dynamic they established in their home. What’s harder, you know, maybe it’s not always to blame women for the way husbands and the men in their lives choose to act.

It’s easy to compare Erika to other housewives who’ve run into legal issues, but from what we already know, Jen Shah from Salt lake city was his own brain, and New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice simply did as her husband told her. Erika … seems to be on a different intellectual level, but again, despite having cameras in their house, there is still so, so much that we didn’t know, and don’t know, about That relation.

When Rinna and Crystal visit Erika at her new home, she confirms that yes, she has often burst into tears and yes, she admits it as she pours champagne glasses for her guests. But she tells them “I’m not doing well” and explains how “painful” it is to read the fictitious divorce rumors. “People think Erika Jayne brought down Tom Girardi. Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi, ”she says in her interview, a phrase we would have completely gasped for if we had heard this a year ago. “I don’t want his actions to absolutely kill what I created,” she says, and it’s this type of revelation that proves how much she goes beyond her relationship with him, and realizes how point this has been detrimental to his life and unfortunately will continue to be. She begs women to ‘watch your bank accounts’ so they never find themselves in that position, and also shares that she knows ‘how mean and vicious Tom is and how contemptuous he is’.

But perhaps the episode’s most revealing moment comes at the end when she meets Kyle on a hike they never seem to really start, as she is in tears within seconds as they sit down. to talk about it. “Oh my God Erika, I’m not used to seeing you like this,” Kyle tells him, and it’s true for all of us. “Kyle, this is so hard to do,” she said before putting her head in her hands and sobbing, with endless trails of mascara on her cheeks. “I could never have predicted this fucking shit, ever,” she continues. “I have such a story to tell, I can’t tell it because now is not the right time.”

And the line we never thought we’d hear him say comes in: “I’m sorry, I know there’s snot coming out of my nose, I don’t even care.” It is not the Erika that we have observed for six years. She’s a woman hitting rock bottom, feeling utterly helpless, scared, and completely unsure of what’s to come. She’s not in glam mode, she is in survival mode. She is leaning against a wall, trapped in frustration at not being able to fully defend herself, and yet the cameras are on.

Erika delivers the understatement of the year, that “Being a possible target of a federal criminal investigation is like, not cool”, and goes on to describe how Tom’s sight and hearing fail; that he “degraded” himself in front of her but that he only pushed her away further. “As much as Tom encouraged me, I think he was angry with me with every step I took,” she said in her interview, offering that his outlook on her changed the moment she started. to play in Chicago on Broadway.

She also tells Kyle “He’s punishing me ass to the floor” and that “No, he’s not an angel”, as well as the fact that it wasn’t great at home. She’s a woman who knows she’s released herself from an abusive relationship and doesn’t have to be afraid to talk about it now with her friends, even though she’s kept it for so long. She is now alone, depressed, and most importantly, not caring what everyone else thinks (outside of the courts). She is a woman who has been so careful, protective, controlled, precise and specific about every detail of her image: her nails, her hair clips, her choreography, and above all her public image. The signs were there that Tom was a trash in the way he treated her and sometimes the other women on the show, but it seemed like Erika had co-signed him, that there was something appealing to her. Looking back, it’s terrifying how scared and small he made her feel.

And that’s why now I choose to celebrate his speaking. Yes, of course, the timing is wrong, and I could be totally and totally wrong. Seeing the shelves of designer clothes on the show isn’t great! It’s not fun to watch, especially for those on the other side of the trial. But the fact that she’s talking about Tom’s health, his suspicions that he was cheating, and the things she couldn’t control about her marriage, damn it, even if it’s a cover-up (which, again a times, I don’t believe it), there is something very brave about it.

Real housewives are encouraged to be themselves and live their lives out loud, and most of them really do. Some are louder than others. So if you want to believe this is a performance it’s up to you, but wow oh wow would this scene make Meryl tremble in her boots. Without drifting into the full “men are garbage” territory here, I’m going to choose to believe Erika based on what we’ve seen in this episode. I’ve always loved watching her and think she brought a refreshing perspective to the show. I know not everyone agrees. But we can all agree that the families who are victims in this case deserve justice. And despite her glamor or her money or what seems like a fabulous life, all women, including Erika, deserve to be believed.

