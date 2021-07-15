Emmy Predictions: First Black Drama Supporting Actor Winning?

For the first time, the Emmys named three black men for Best Supporting Drama in the same year. Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), OT Fagbenlé (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Michael k williams (“Lovecraft Country”) was all part of the eight-man squad on Tuesday, which means there are three chances for the Emmys to finally award the category’s first black winner.

Best Supporting Drama Actor, which was officially premiered in 1970, has the dubious distinction of being the only actor category without a black champion – even the short-lived actor categories, created in 2016, have awarded black performers. . Best Dramatic Actress was another longtime actor category with no black winner, but she knocked that monkey down when Viola Davis made history in 2015 with “How to get away with a murder”. zendaya Joined her last year with her victory for “Euphoria”.

Including this year’s offers for Esposito, Fagbenle and Williams, 13 black actors have received 23 nominations between them for the role of supporting actor in the theater. So far, there had never been more than two black nominees in a year, which has happened three times before, including last year. Of the three, Esposito is the only one to have been nominated in this category before. He received his first in 2012 for “Breaking Bad”, then was shortlisted in 2019 and 2020 for “Better Call Saul”. His candidacy for “The Mandalorian”, for which he was nominated as a guest actor last year, makes him the second person to be nominated in this category for three different shows after his “Breaking Bad” co-star. and “Better Call Saul”. Jonathan Banks.

SEE Giancarlo Esposito’s “Mandalorian” Emmy nomination puts him in a tight club with Jonathan Banks

Fagbenle is a first-time Emmy nominee, while Williams is on his fourth career nomination after three Limited Supporting Actor / TV Movie awards for “Bessie” (2015), “The Night Of” (2016 ) and “When They See Us” (2019).

Esposito and Williams were due to make the cup this year, the first, which won the Critics Choice Award, in first place, but Fagbenle was in 10th place. However, “The Handmaid’s Tale” came back in force, amassing 21 nominations for its fourth season, including 10 for acting. The show basically took over the supporting categories, producing four nominees in actress and three in actor (Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella are nominated alongside Fagbenle).

Outstanding Supporting Actor Drama is one of the few categories that doesn’t seem to be a sure thing for the frontman of “The Crown”, who has Tobias Menzies nominated here. He could easily get carried away by the love of the “Crown”, but the opening of the race bodes well for all of the nominees. In the first chances to win, Williams is in first place. The former of “Wire” is also helped by the fact that “Lovecraft Country”, which was canceled by HBO after the votes closed, won 18 nominations and is someone many think he should already be a winner. . Will that be enough for her to make Emmy history?

Esposito is fourth, behind Whitford and Menzies, and Fagbenle is sixth, with John lithgow (“Perry Mason”) between him and Esposito. Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) is in seventh and Minghella is in eighth.

TO PREDICT2021 Emmy winners through September 19



Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete with legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you then surpass our estimated rankings? Remember to always keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest race odds, which terrify chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your edgy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide every day to keep up with the latest awards buzz. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you predicting and why?