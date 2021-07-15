UK Parliament inquiry calls for streaming reset

But the committee’s report goes further, drastically concluding that the global streaming model pioneered and dominated by Spotify, Apple, YouTube and Amazon Music, is not sustainable in its current form.

Streaming has undoubtedly helped save the music industry after two decades of digital piracy, but it’s clear what was saved isn’t working for everyone, the committee wrote in its 200-page report. The problems ostensibly created by streaming simply reflect more fundamental structural problems within the recorded music industry. Streaming requires a full reset.

In 2020, about two-thirds of Spotify’s global streams came from music distributed by major record companies, Spotify said in a March 19 written submission to the DCMS committee, though that total includes content owned by record labels. independent distributed by major record companies. Apple told the committee that nearly 75% of the music its customers listen to comes from major labels.

In the UK, majors account for 75% of the recorded music market, with independents making up the remaining 25%, according to the Association of Independent Music.

A referral to the competition authority is a potentially serious escalation. In cases where the CMA finds that companies are engaging in anti-competitive practices or abuse of a dominant position, it has the power to initiate criminal proceedings or force divestitures. It did so in February, when the CMA ordered ticketing company Viagogo to offload its StubHub business outside of North America following an investigation into unfair competition complaints. (Viagogo has yet to announce the sale of the assets.)