Entertainment
Erika Jayne’s “Real Housewives” co-stars defend her against embezzlement allegations
In Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Erika Girardi’s co-stars defend her against allegations she was embezzling money and her divorce from ex-husband Tom Girardi was a sham to protect its assets.
In the new episode, which was filmed in December 2020, the cast learned that a lawsuit had been filed in the Northern District of Illinois by law firm Edelson PC, suing Erika Girardi, also known as the name of Erika Jayne, and her ex-husband. The lawsuit alleged that Tom Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, embezzled millions of dollars intended for survivors of the Lion Air 610 plane crash.
The costume characterized the high profile couple as obsessed with maintaining their celebrity status and projecting “a public image of obscene wealth at all times, and at all costs.”
“As a result, and most blatantly, Tom resorted to diverting the proceeds from settlements that should have been paid to his clients, including, as the basis of this complaint, the widows and orphans who lost loved ones in the tragic Lion Air Flight 610 crash in order to continue to fund her lavish lifestyle and that of Erika in Beverly Hills, ”the lawsuit said in part.
“People think Erika Jayne brought down Tom Girardi,” Jayne, 50, said in a church interview on Wednesday’s episode. “Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi. I don’t want his actions to absolutely kill what I created. I’m afraid to do it all over again. The only thing I have is my name, and the hope that it doesn’t. That’s not where it ends for me. “
“It’s the punch in the stomach”
In the new episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, Jayne’s teammates found out about the trial while the rest of the world did, on December 2, 2020. That day, they were in their mid-forties , after a few cast members tested positive for COVID-19.
“There are reports that claim that Tom embezzled this money from the victims of this plane crash, and to see Erika’s name involved is shocking,” Lisa Rinna said in an interview.
“Seeing those headlines makes you cringe,” said Dorit Kemsley. “Some of these victims are widows, orphans … it’s the punch in the stomach.”
Garcelle Beauvais said: “You just can’t imagine that this is someone you know or hang out with and that it is possible.”
“I don’t know if it’s true or not,” added Kyle Richards. “But you have to be able to keep an open mind and say, ‘Innocent until proven guilty,’ because I’m basing myself on the person I know.”
During a Zoom conversation between Jayne, Rinna and Richards, the three women discussed the fallout from the trial and what the future holds for the beleaguered reality star.
“It sucks so much,” Jayne said as she sat on her bed sweating. “The things that are being said are just plain wrong. People believe them and they’re all over the place and it’s terrible and I’m right here all alone, and what’s being said is just mean. It’s crazy that my divorce is a sham but nobody cares about the facts. “
“Divorce is very painful, and then calling it a sham is even more painful,” Jayne said in an interview with a producer. “It took a lot of courage to leave, and it took two seconds for some asshole to say it was a sham and everyone to believe it.”
Asked by the producer when she found out about the lawsuit, Jayne declined to answer.
“I don’t know what’s going on from here, really bad things could happen,” she told Rinna and Richards, later adding, “I have more lawyers than I can. let me.”
“When I filed this divorce, I was a gold digger,” she also told them. “This week you’re a conspirator. I mean … none of them are true.”
“Being here alone and having millions of dollars in lawsuits against you is heavy, and knowing that the person who brought you here was like (clap your hands),” she explained. ‘another confessional. “You say to yourself, what the hell am I going to do?”
Going through this difficult time in my mid-forties, “Jayne told Rinna and Richards,” It’s depressing, “adding,” It gives me a lot of anxiety. “
“We’re here for you, Erika,” Rinna said assuring her. “We know who you are. You are a good person.”
Breaking down in tears, Jayne cried out, “I didn’t do that.”
“We know you didn’t, Erika,” Rinna told her. “We know that’s not who you are. You wouldn’t do that.”
During confessional talks and other scenes from Wednesday night’s episode of the reality show Bravo, Jayne’s teammates question the allegations that continue to mount against her and her ex-husband, while by defending their friend.
“Perhaps one of the reasons I don’t think this divorce is a sham is that Erika, once she found out that these lawsuits were going to happen, decided that I wasn’t staying here for it and decided I’m going to get out of here, ”Richards mentioned.
“Maybe Tom did these things, but I don’t think Erika knew about it,” Beauvais added. “One thing I do know is husbands can have secrets that wives don’t know.”
“Ask them to help you bury a body …”
At the end of the episode, Jayne and Richards reunite for a walk in the woods, when Jayne has an intense emotional breakdown.
“Oh my God, Erika, I’ve never seen you like this,” Richards said, starting to cry herself. “What’s going on?”
“It’s so hard to do,” Jayne replied. “What’s going on is so hard. I’ve never been so overwhelmed and in a place where my hands are literally tied. I could never have predicted this fucking shit. Never.”
“I can’t do anything but wait to tell my side of the story,” she added. “And the feeling of not knowing, then these huge things are alleged, and just having to stand up for yourself. It’s just a lonely, lonely place because God Kyle, my divorce is not a sham.”
“No one wants to be in the position I’m in right now,” she continued. “It’s really not enviable to be the possible target of a federal criminal investigation. (It’s) not cool to have all of these things said about you, that are not true. world is questioning everything. It’s lonely and it’s calm. You would be shocked how quickly people turn on you. How quickly people move away from you. Automatically they turn because they don’t want to be involved. They were there when it was good, though. “
“You want to know who your friends are, go bankrupt,” she said in a confessional interview. “You want to know who your friends are, go to jail. You want to know who your friends are, ask them to help you bury a body … I don’t know. You will find out who is there for you.”
TODAY has reached out to Jayne for further comment or for a statement following Wednesday’s episode, but has yet to hear back.
Bravo and TODAY are both owned by the same parent company, NBCUniversal.
