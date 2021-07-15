Taapsee Pannu launches Outsiders Films production company

Great Indian actor Taapsee Pannu started production company Outsiders Films alongside former Sony Pictures Networks executive Pranjal Khandhdiya.

Pannu, who works in both the Bollywood and South Indian film industry, is known for her eclectic array of roles, including “Thappad”, for which won Best Actress at the prestigious Filmfare Awards. in India, “Badla” and “Mulk”.

Khandhdiya’s producer credits for Sony include “Piku”, “Poster Boys” and “Soorma”, in which Pannu was one of the protagonists. They also worked together on the upcoming “Rashmi Rocket”, co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP.

“I kind of identify as a very proud foreigner of the Hindi film industry, who came from no background and kind of took years and made room for me,” Pannu said. Variety, explaining the purpose of the company name. Once she found success as an actress, Pannu began to think about how she could give back to the industry, which would allow her to shorten the period of struggle for emerging talent to gain a foothold.

Khandhdiya “felt good for me instantly, because I had worked with him, I knew his work ethic – I’ve known him for years now,” Pannu says. “I know he’ll find me the kind of people I love to work with, the kind of work I want to do and the kinds of things I love. So I wanted someone who was aware of it and shared it.

“Rashmi Rocket” was a test case where Pannu was impressed with an idea for a line she had heard during one of her South Indian film shoots and called on Khandhdiya to put on the movie.

In Outsiders Films, Khandhdiya will take care of the field production aspects, while Pannu will take care of the creative aspect, including the selection of scripts, which she already has a keen sense of as an actress. The duo are equal partners in the business.

Outsiders Films will debut with Pannu-titled thriller “Blur,” to be directed by Ajay Bahl (“BA Pass”, “Section 375”), which begins filming in the Himalayan foothills on July 18th. There is another project, also directed by Pannu, which is currently under wraps, which is slated for 2022 and two more films in which the actor will not star. There are also a few shows for streaming platforms for which negotiations are underway.

“Basically the kind of stuff I’m going to produce will be the kind of stuff that I’ve been a part of, that people know I’m choosing,” Pannu explains. “So it’s not going to be like a split personality, where I do a certain type of movies as an actor, then I produce certain types of things as a producer, they won’t be different entities, they will be very similar. . “

Meanwhile, Pannu also has a series of films coming up, including the official Sony Pictures remake of “Run Lola Run” (“Looop Lapeta”), the cricket biopic “Shabaash Mithu”, the sports drama “Rashmi Rocket”. “and” Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? and Anurag Kashyap’s time travel thriller “Dobaara”.

Pannu’s “Haseen Dillruba”, originally intended for a theatrical release, debuted directly on Netflix earlier this month as Indian theaters remain closed due to the pandemic.

“If I keep waiting for the theaters to open, for all this stacking that is going to happen not only from an industry perspective, my own filmography is going to eat away at the other’s space, which will be unfair to every movie, so that’s one of the reasons I went for the best platform available today, ”Pannu explains.

The actress describes her first direct streaming release as an “interesting good” experience, where Netflix went out of its way to promote the film widely. In the absence of box office figures, the actor asked the streamer for audience figures and was happy with the results – in the week of its release, “Haseen Dillruba” was in the top 10 in 22 countries, including Brazil and Argentina, which earned him a new fan base.