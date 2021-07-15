Nicolas Cage fails to bring home the bacon in ‘Pig’ | Entertainment





It is on the fringes of independent cinema that we find a new release this week. It’s called Pig and stars Nicolas Cage, who left mainstream films a decade ago. The Oscar-winning actor can now only be seen in niche movies that are either weird or so bad they build up a cult following. Michael Sarnoskis Pig waddles somewhere in between, providing neither a satisfying experience nor a complete waste of time. While the poster portrays something sinister and the trailer doesn’t hint at it as a revenge plot, Pig is more existential than anything else. Cages’ character rarely speaks, and even when he does, it’s only slightly above a soft whisper. The 90-minute short, however, is extended by the calm and gloomy drifts from place to place in search of a stolen pig, while also exploring the characters’ painful pasts. Rob and his pig lead a quiet, dirty life on the outskirts of Portland. It is here that the once famous chef spends his days searching for the rustic mushroom that has become a delicacy in the finest restaurants. Amir (Alex Wolff) is the manager who collects Robs’ weekly finds and sells them to the highest bidder. It all comes to a halt when Rob is attacked and his beloved pig is stolen. With Amir their only contact with the outside world, they team up and return to Portland, scouring her past to find who took the one thing that gives her life meaning. Amir realizes who this burly, homeless-looking man really is, and how the use of his name in certain circles opens many closed doors. The pig is actually only seen onscreen for about 10 minutes, the rest of the movie is Cage walking around asking former colleagues who stole the beloved animal. It’s not a compelling story, and Cage doesn’t add much excitement to its simplicity. Of course, throughout the 90 minutes we learn what prompted this man to withdraw from society and the loss he went through, but Pig never finds a real sense of emotion, catharsis or loss. originality. Wolff (Hereditary, Jumanji: The Next Level) plays a character who transforms emotionally throughout the story, but he falls short of the quality of his best performances. On the one hand, we almost need the character of Cages to turn violent in order to defend the stolen pig, because that would make the story at least entertaining. However, this is not Taken: Pig in the City. As Sarnoskis’ film takes predictable and surprising turns, audiences don’t have much to dissect or assess. Subtlety was never one of Cages’ strengths and for those who followed him from Joe to Mandy and beyond, it could be a departure. For anyone rediscovering Cage for the first time in a long time, Pig leaves a lot to be desired. Final thought: Cages’ latest bangs movie doesn’t bring home the bacon.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor at Texas Art & Film, based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

