Entertainment
The Lox Verzuz Dipset: When and How to Watch the Battle at Madison Square Garden
The battles of Verzuz are heading straight for New York, the webcast series confirmed on July 14. The next big battle, scheduled for August, will be between East Coast heavyweights The Lox and The Diplomats (Dipset). As two veteran hip-hop groups with decades of history, this will clearly be a huge battle that fans shouldn’t miss.
Since its introduction in March 2020, Verzuz has grown into one of the music industry’s most anticipated events. The vacation special between E-40 and Too Short has been widely praised for “saving 2020”. In April 2021, the series hosted a “4/20 Special” between Method Man and Jam’s Redman, much to the delight of many fans. It’s not just in the United States that Verzuz has garnered a lot of attention, K-pop fans have started pushing for a battle between BTS and Exo, but that doesn’t seem likely to happen for the instant.
READ MORE
Will Furious 5 and Sugarhill Gang go head to head in VERZUZ? Scorpion writes to Timbaland and Swizz Beatz
What is Gucci Mane’s net worth? Rapper says he won’t do battle for Verzuz if he hasn’t paid a million dollars
While K-pop fans will have to remain disappointed for now, hip-hop fans have what to expect. From Yonkers, The Lox is well known for their 1998 platinum hit “Money, Power, Respect” and their 2012 collaboration with the Wu Tan Clan. The collaboration came in the midst of a 15-year hiatus, interrupted by their third studio album “Filthy America … It’s Beautiful” in 2016. In 2020, fans were treated to another album “Living Off Xperience” which peaked at 154 on the US Billboard. 200.
For Dipset, the story couldn’t have been different. Another band from the late 90s, Dipset rose to fame in the early 2000s with their debut album “Diplomatic Immunity” in 2003. In 2007, the original band fell apart and The Diplomats seemed to be gone. In 2010, Cam’ron and Jim Jones ended their feud and Dipset returned with a single called “Salute”. However, promises of a reunion album died when the band broke up again in 2015. They reunited in 2017 and released their third album “Diplomatic Ties” in 2018.
Despite their messy backstories, The Lox and Dipset have proven to be fan favorites with many successes. This should make for a very exciting and exciting battle for Verzuz. If you can’t wait, here’s all the information you need.
Date and time
The Lox vs Dispet battle is scheduled for Tuesday August 3, 2021. It’s in a few weeks. The battle will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, live from Madison Square Garden (MSG). Even though it’s midweek, we’re sure everyone will want to listen to this one, which Verzuz dubbed “one for the history books”.
How to watch
If you live in New York City, the good news is that you can see the battle live in Madison Square. Thanks to the high vaccination rates, New York is now back to normal, so you can enjoy the Battle of Verzuz live at MSG’s Hulu Theater. Tickets will be available at MSG website starting July 15 at 12:00 p.m. EST. In the unfortunate event that you don’t get tickets or can’t make it to New York City, there are other ways to enjoy the Battle of Verzuz.
On the one hand, you can just watch it through the Verzuz TV. The battle will be broadcast live on Verzuz’s Instagram account, so you can grab the action right on your phone, wherever you are. Alternatively, you can watch it through Triller, which is also free to access. The good news is that Triller can be accessed through the app or via the web. That way, you can enjoy the experience on the biggest screen possible if you have a smart TV, Amazon FireStick, or Apple TV.
Sources
