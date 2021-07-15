Connect with us

Entertainment

5 Ways Natasha Is The Best Black Widow (& 5 Reasons Yelena Is The Best)

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Black Widow.

Content Warning: This article contains references to abuse.

The Marvel Cinematic UniverseBlack Widowrecently arrived in theaters, providing much-needed context and backstory for fan favorite Natasha Romanoff. The film provides a window into the inner world of Natasha and the other Black Widow agents she works with. Among them is Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, a young woman with skills rivaling those of Natasha; the two agents are forced to work together in order to confront their turbulent pasts.

RELATED: 10 Unpopular Opinions About The MCU’s Black Widow (According To Reddit)

In the comics, Yelena and Natasha were constantly vying rivals to fight in battle. Understandably, fans are curious as to how the MCU’s Yelena iteration compares to Black Widow, and if she outshines her.

ten Natasha: She broke Hawkeye’s brainwashing

Hawkeye and Black Widow in Avengers

One of the original Black Widow’s best allies was Clint Barton, who managed to give Natasha a place in SHIELD and give her a second chance at life. As a result, the two ended up becoming extremely close, which is why Natasha was one of the first people to notice that he had been brainwashed by Loki. She began to stalk him and worked tirelessly to bring Clint back to her senses.

When she finally confronts him in the SHIELD helicarrier, Natasha demonstrates her knowledge of “cognitive recalibration”, undoing Loki’s job with a blow to the head at the right time. Undoing the influence of an Infinity Stone with a single perfect hit isn’t a feat that many can attest to, but it’s not a challenge for Natasha.

9 Yelena: She’s practical

Florence Pugh as Yelena in Black Widow

Yelena Belova is a woman focused on her mission; So much so, in fact, that she laughed at Natasha for appearing more concerned with her pose. Need a quick getaway? Yelena just stole a car. Got multiple Black Widows to free from chemical brainwashing? Attach antidotes to a grenade for maximum impact.

EvenYelena’s choice of clothes is practical. When showing off the vest she’s chosen for herself, Yelena focuses on function rather than form as she happily describes her many pockets and uses.

8 Natasha: He’s a master of disguise

Scarlett Johansson in the Iron Man 2 boxing ring

During the MCU films, Natasha donned various disguises to aid her in her mission. Whether it’s masquerading as Stark Industries secretary “Natalie Rushman” or using cutting edge technology to pose as a member of the World Security Council and her Black Widow companion Melina, the many disguises of Natasha have already been helpful on several occasions.

RELATED: Black Widow’s 10 Biggest Enemies, Ranked

Even the simplest change of hair color has helped Natasha blend in and escape her enemies in the past. No one else has come close to putting on as many disguises as Natasha, and it’s unclear if Yelena will continue the tradition.

7 Yelena: she’s a child prodigy

Black Widow Yelena Clip Teases Natasha About Superhero Pose

It is common knowledge to viewers that Black Widow agents begin operating while they are still young. Natasha alluded to the fact that she took on a few missions as a child, andMarvel website reveals Yelen was only fifteen when she was chosen to be Natasha’s successor in the Red Room.

The same goes for theBlack Widow film, where it is shown that Yelena was drafted into the Red Room when she was only six years old. When she reunites with Alexei, he refers to Yelena as the most talented child murderer of his generation of widows, implying that Yelena was murdered from a young age and is one of the most powerful members of the the Red Room.

6 Natasha: She didn’t give up after the snap

Natasha Romanoff in Avengers Endgame

Five years after Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped out half the universe’s population, most of the Avengers had almost retired, believing all was lost. However, Natasha was still actively working as an Avenger and even became the team leader in the meantime.Avengers: Endgame shows Natasha meeting Okoye, War Machine, Nebula, Captain Marvel, and Rocket Racoon as they discuss the state of the universe.

Despite her teammates losing hope, Natasha was still able to step up to do what needed to be done. Viewers are hoping to see more MCU material featuring Natasha and her Avengers team as they work to protect the universe and pick up the pieces after Snap.

5 Yelena: she’s an optimist

Black Widow and Yelena Belova after bringing down Red Room.

While Natasha Romanoff’s time in the Red Room has left her jaded and cynical, Yelena Belova still retains her childhood innocence when the two pretended to be sisters. shared with Natasha, Melina and Alexei was real.

RELATED: 5 Perfect Black Widow Reddit Fan Theories (& 5 Hilariously Bad)

Yelena is the heart of the protagonists ofBlack Widow, because his faith motivates them to work together again to destroy the red room. His sense of idealism fits him right next to other Avengers like Captain America; even if the going gets tough, she’s ready to do whatever it takes if it means saving the world and millions of innocent people.

4 Natasha: She risked her privacy for StopHydra

Black Widow leaks classified information in Captain America the Winter Soldier

Natasha had a pretty sad and tragic life before she joined the Avengers and turned her back on the Red Room; Of course, there are certain details that she prefers to keep secret. Upon learning that the Hydra terrorist organization had infiltrated SHIELD, Natasha realizes that the only way to track them down is to release classified SHIELD files to the public. Among these files? Her own.

Even though Natasha would compromise intimate details about her life and work at the Red Room, she ultimately chose to do the right thing and release the files. This moment highlights Natasha’s self-sacrificing nature and her willingness to put others before her.

3 Yelena: She freed the other black widows

florence pugh black widow yelena belova

As soon as Yelena awoke from years of chemical-induced brainwashing, she was tasked with freeing the other Black Widows from the same fate she was subjected to. She immediately takes her mission to heart and succeeds in carrying it out. By crafting a makeshift antidote grenade and thinking on her feet, Yelena is able to deprogram her fellow widows in one fell swoop.

Not only does she save them, but also Natasha – who was about to be overwhelmed by the widows attacking her and would certainly have died if Yelena hadn’t turned up at the right time. The end of the movie sees Yelena and the rest of the Widows go on a mission across the world to free any remaining Sleeper Agents and complete their jobs.

2 Natasha: she sacrificed her life for the universe

Avengers-Endgame-Black-Widow-Death-Vormir

MCU fans last saw Natasha inAvengers: Endgame, where she ultimately threw herself off the Cliffs of Vormir so that Clint Barton could obtain the Soul Stone and save the universe. Neither Clint nor the audience were ready to see Natasha leave, and the two agents argued over who would stay. The lack of a proper funeral for Natasha only compounded the issues further as fans wished they had a good chance to say goodbye.

RELATED: 10 Things Only Comic Book Fans Know About Black Widow’s Yelena Belova

Ultimately, all viewers agree that Natasha’s sacrifice was essential in turning the tide against Thanos. While a few fans are still hoping for Natasha’s return, most believe her ending was the right one for her character arc, and undoing her death would reduce the sacrifice she made.

1 Yelena: She killed Dreykov

Florence Pugh as Yelena in Black Widow

Ultimately, it’s not Natasha who sees Dreykov answerable for his abuse of her and countless other women, but Yelena. She risks her own life by ramming a shock baton into one of the engines of Dreykov’s escape jet, causing it to explode. As one of Dreykov’s youngest victims, it’s fitting that Yelena is the one to kill him in the end.

Even though Natasha begs Yelena not to, Yelenais is ready to die if it means making sure the bloody legacy of the Red Chamber ends. With the death of Dreykov, Yelena can choose the path that best suits her and create the new life she always wanted for herself. .

NEXT: 5 Ways Black Widow Ends In Avengers: Endgame Is Appropriate (& 5 Why It Makes No Sense)


following
Star Wars: 12 best color types of lightsabers


About the Author

Emma Benten
(12 published articles)

Emma Benten is a New York-based writer who deeply enjoys everything media related. In 2020, she graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Drama Writing. Having previously interned at production companies, Emma is aware of the business and creative factors that go into a good movie or TV show. She grew up eating a healthy diet of Sailor Moon and Pokmon and considers herself a walking dictionary on The Powerpuff Girls. When not contributing to ScreenRant, Emma can be found working on her own original writing or catching up on Bravo’s Top Chef.

More Emma Benten

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://screenrant.com/black-widow-is-natasha-romanoff-better-spy-yelena/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: