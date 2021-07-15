5 Ways Natasha Is The Best Black Widow (& 5 Reasons Yelena Is The Best)

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Black Widow.

Content Warning: This article contains references to abuse.

The Marvel Cinematic UniverseBlack Widowrecently arrived in theaters, providing much-needed context and backstory for fan favorite Natasha Romanoff. The film provides a window into the inner world of Natasha and the other Black Widow agents she works with. Among them is Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, a young woman with skills rivaling those of Natasha; the two agents are forced to work together in order to confront their turbulent pasts.

In the comics, Yelena and Natasha were constantly vying rivals to fight in battle. Understandably, fans are curious as to how the MCU’s Yelena iteration compares to Black Widow, and if she outshines her.

ten Natasha: She broke Hawkeye’s brainwashing

One of the original Black Widow’s best allies was Clint Barton, who managed to give Natasha a place in SHIELD and give her a second chance at life. As a result, the two ended up becoming extremely close, which is why Natasha was one of the first people to notice that he had been brainwashed by Loki. She began to stalk him and worked tirelessly to bring Clint back to her senses.

When she finally confronts him in the SHIELD helicarrier, Natasha demonstrates her knowledge of “cognitive recalibration”, undoing Loki’s job with a blow to the head at the right time. Undoing the influence of an Infinity Stone with a single perfect hit isn’t a feat that many can attest to, but it’s not a challenge for Natasha.

9 Yelena: She’s practical

Yelena Belova is a woman focused on her mission; So much so, in fact, that she laughed at Natasha for appearing more concerned with her pose. Need a quick getaway? Yelena just stole a car. Got multiple Black Widows to free from chemical brainwashing? Attach antidotes to a grenade for maximum impact.

EvenYelena’s choice of clothes is practical. When showing off the vest she’s chosen for herself, Yelena focuses on function rather than form as she happily describes her many pockets and uses.

8 Natasha: He’s a master of disguise

During the MCU films, Natasha donned various disguises to aid her in her mission. Whether it’s masquerading as Stark Industries secretary “Natalie Rushman” or using cutting edge technology to pose as a member of the World Security Council and her Black Widow companion Melina, the many disguises of Natasha have already been helpful on several occasions.

Even the simplest change of hair color has helped Natasha blend in and escape her enemies in the past. No one else has come close to putting on as many disguises as Natasha, and it’s unclear if Yelena will continue the tradition.

7 Yelena: she’s a child prodigy

It is common knowledge to viewers that Black Widow agents begin operating while they are still young. Natasha alluded to the fact that she took on a few missions as a child, andMarvel website reveals Yelen was only fifteen when she was chosen to be Natasha’s successor in the Red Room.

The same goes for theBlack Widow film, where it is shown that Yelena was drafted into the Red Room when she was only six years old. When she reunites with Alexei, he refers to Yelena as the most talented child murderer of his generation of widows, implying that Yelena was murdered from a young age and is one of the most powerful members of the the Red Room.

6 Natasha: She didn’t give up after the snap

Five years after Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped out half the universe’s population, most of the Avengers had almost retired, believing all was lost. However, Natasha was still actively working as an Avenger and even became the team leader in the meantime.Avengers: Endgame shows Natasha meeting Okoye, War Machine, Nebula, Captain Marvel, and Rocket Racoon as they discuss the state of the universe.

Despite her teammates losing hope, Natasha was still able to step up to do what needed to be done. Viewers are hoping to see more MCU material featuring Natasha and her Avengers team as they work to protect the universe and pick up the pieces after Snap.

5 Yelena: she’s an optimist

While Natasha Romanoff’s time in the Red Room has left her jaded and cynical, Yelena Belova still retains her childhood innocence when the two pretended to be sisters. shared with Natasha, Melina and Alexei was real.

Yelena is the heart of the protagonists ofBlack Widow, because his faith motivates them to work together again to destroy the red room. His sense of idealism fits him right next to other Avengers like Captain America; even if the going gets tough, she’s ready to do whatever it takes if it means saving the world and millions of innocent people.

4 Natasha: She risked her privacy for StopHydra

Natasha had a pretty sad and tragic life before she joined the Avengers and turned her back on the Red Room; Of course, there are certain details that she prefers to keep secret. Upon learning that the Hydra terrorist organization had infiltrated SHIELD, Natasha realizes that the only way to track them down is to release classified SHIELD files to the public. Among these files? Her own.

Even though Natasha would compromise intimate details about her life and work at the Red Room, she ultimately chose to do the right thing and release the files. This moment highlights Natasha’s self-sacrificing nature and her willingness to put others before her.

3 Yelena: She freed the other black widows

As soon as Yelena awoke from years of chemical-induced brainwashing, she was tasked with freeing the other Black Widows from the same fate she was subjected to. She immediately takes her mission to heart and succeeds in carrying it out. By crafting a makeshift antidote grenade and thinking on her feet, Yelena is able to deprogram her fellow widows in one fell swoop.

Not only does she save them, but also Natasha – who was about to be overwhelmed by the widows attacking her and would certainly have died if Yelena hadn’t turned up at the right time. The end of the movie sees Yelena and the rest of the Widows go on a mission across the world to free any remaining Sleeper Agents and complete their jobs.

2 Natasha: she sacrificed her life for the universe

MCU fans last saw Natasha inAvengers: Endgame, where she ultimately threw herself off the Cliffs of Vormir so that Clint Barton could obtain the Soul Stone and save the universe. Neither Clint nor the audience were ready to see Natasha leave, and the two agents argued over who would stay. The lack of a proper funeral for Natasha only compounded the issues further as fans wished they had a good chance to say goodbye.

Ultimately, all viewers agree that Natasha’s sacrifice was essential in turning the tide against Thanos. While a few fans are still hoping for Natasha’s return, most believe her ending was the right one for her character arc, and undoing her death would reduce the sacrifice she made.

1 Yelena: She killed Dreykov

Ultimately, it’s not Natasha who sees Dreykov answerable for his abuse of her and countless other women, but Yelena. She risks her own life by ramming a shock baton into one of the engines of Dreykov’s escape jet, causing it to explode. As one of Dreykov’s youngest victims, it’s fitting that Yelena is the one to kill him in the end.

Even though Natasha begs Yelena not to, Yelenais is ready to die if it means making sure the bloody legacy of the Red Chamber ends. With the death of Dreykov, Yelena can choose the path that best suits her and create the new life she always wanted for herself. .

