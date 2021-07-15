Entertainment
Children’s rights organization ‘brings back the bacon’ | Entertainment
One of New Hope Blount County Childrens Advocacy Centers’ major fundraisers, Bacon at the Bear, is bringing back the bacon with an in-person event for 2021, the agency said in a press release.
Known for its many award-winning chefs, Bacon at the Bear will be offering an evening full of Appalachian-inspired small plates, including bourbon, music and entertainment at Townsends Dancing Bear from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 31.
The evening will feature Executive Chef Jeff Carter and other award-winning chefs who will share their passion for Appalachian cuisine. There will also be an appearance by one of the event’s founders, Allan Benton of the famous Bentons Bacon.
Allen Rathbone, Committee Co-Chair, said: “I am proud of the staff and the committee for hosting this beloved event. We know how important this fundraiser is to support the mission of this incredible organization of providing hope, safety and healing to children in the most traumatic circumstances.
Ticket information is available at www.blountkids.org or dial 865-981-2000. New Hope is also accepting donations to help reach the Bacon at the Bear event’s $ 25,000 goal.
The New Hope Childrens Advocacy Center offers forensic interviews, forensic medical examinations, counseling and ongoing advocacy services to child victims of sexual abuse. Funds received each year from the event provide essential services to children and their families who need help, the agency said.
Executive Director Tabitha Damron said: We are delighted to host this highly anticipated event and bring food lovers together to support New Hope’s mission.
There are also sponsorship opportunities for businesses and individuals who wish to make tax-deductible donations. Email Vanessa Painter at [email protected] for more sponsorship information.
The Dancing Bear is located at 7140 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend.
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailytimes.com/entertainment/childrens-advocacy-organization-bringing-back-the-bacon/article_e5538aba-8c90-5bd1-b310-7f3ebab754d8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]