AMC Entertainment drops 14% as increase in short bets tests key tech support level





Noam Galai / Getty Images AMC Entertainment fell 14% on Wednesday as the meme stock frenzy begins to subside.

The stock is testing a key support level at its 50-day moving average during Wednesday trades.

Short bets against the movie theater chain rose 6% over the past week, according to S3 Partners.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. AMC Entertainment shares fell as much as 14% on Wednesday as retail traders start to capitulate to the meme stock frenzy and short bets against the movie chain’s rise. The stock tested a key support level on Wednesday, as it traded around its 50-day moving average at $ 37.28. At the time of publication, AMC is trading below the key support level at $ 35.27. Moving averages are a lagging trend following indicator that technical analysts use to smooth out price movements and help identify the direction of the current trend in place. Traders view the 50-day moving average, which is the average daily closing price of a stock over its previous 50 trading sessions, as a short-term moving average that often represents areas of support or resistance for an action. If AMC manages to decisively hold the 50-day moving average as support, a rally to its June peak of around $ 70 may be in order. But a single trading day above its 50-day moving average is not a sure signal that AMC stock will continue to rise, as indicators of declining momentum like the Relative Strength Index suggest that less than ‘buyers are stepping in to support the action as the previous weeks and months. Another moving average for traders will likely have their eye on if the AMC falls below its longer-term 200-day moving average. The 200-day rising average is currently near the $ 14 level, which is a potential 60% drop from current levels. But falling a stock below its 50-day moving average doesn’t mean that a quick return to its 200-day moving average is required. One sign traders are looking for when generating a buy or sell signal is the cross between the shortest 50 day and longest 200 day moving averages. A buy signal is issued when the short-term moving average exceeds the long-term moving average, as happened for AMC in February. Using this method, a sell signal for AMC would not be generated unless the 200-day moving average exceeds the 50-day moving average. As AMC tests its 50-day average mobile support level, short bets against the company are increasing, according to S3 partner data. Over the past week, short bets rose 6% to 5 million shares, worth almost $ 200 million. While AMC’s short sellers lost over $ 3 billion in 2021 on a market valuation basis, this could soon reverse if AMC slips below its 50-day moving average and trends towards its average. 200-day mobile. Stockcharts.com

