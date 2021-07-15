Rajamouli for Bellamkonda’s Bollywood Launch





Young hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas will work with his first director VV Vinayak for his Bollywood Launch Pad film, which is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi. The film is slated for launch tomorrow in Hyderabad and SS Rajamouli who directed Chatrapathi will attend the event as the main guest. The event will also bring together the whole team and a few other guests. Dr Jayantilal Gada will lavishly produce the film on the Pen Studios banner, while Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the original, edited the script for the Hindi version. Bellamkonda had to undergo a massive physical transformation to play the action-packed role that was tried out in the original by Prabhas. The actor will double for himself in the Hindi version and to learn the nuances of the language he has also appointed a language coach. A huge rural set was installed in Hyderabad for the film at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore in the same location as the set in Rangasthalam village. Regular filming of the film begins tomorrow. Click here for the latest Direct-to-OTT versions (list updated daily)

