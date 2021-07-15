Vikrant Massey says ‘subtle hits’ for being a TV actor pushed him against the wall | Bollywood





Actor Vikrant Massey said he was “underutilized” even after spending a decade in the television industry. He also admitted to having suffered “subtle blows” for being in the television industry. Vikrant moved to the movies with Lootera in 2013. He was most recently seen as Rishu, in Haseen Dillruba, with Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. In an interview, he recalled his journey. He told Bollywood Hungama: “The moment you tell me ‘you can’t do this’ I will make sure I do it. When I wanted to go to the movies my parents said to me’ beta, finish your graduation, have a roof over your head. ‘When I did that at 24, it was a very difficult decision for me to make the switch … Lots of tongue-in-cheek comments, lots of hitting subtle towards television actors … “ He continued, “It pushed me against the wall, and that’s when I decided to make sure I prove them wrong. It doesn’t have a negative connotation… I just wanted to go out and express myself, I always knew I had that possibility within me … Even after 10 years of working on television, I felt underutilized. “ In a recent interview, he recalls being replaced in a movie a few days before filming. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Vikrant said that on two occasions he was substituted after starting preparation. Atelier chal rahi hai, aap lecture kar rahe ho, producer aapko bula ke khila raha hai, pila raha hai, poora dhyan rakh raha hai, aap do hafte mein shoot pe jaa rahe ho (I was doing a workshop, readings, the producer was pampering myself and I was due to start filming in two weeks), he said. Also Read: Vikrant Massey Responds To Negative Haseen Dillruba Reviews, Being Named As The Movie’s Best Performer: ‘Disagree’ Vikrant Massey has also appeared in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, A Death in the Gunj and Chhapaak. Last year he appeared in three versions of Netflix – Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny.

