Attorney describes ‘party and play’ sessions at Ed Buck’s West Hollywood apartment – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A federal prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday that political fundraiser Ed Buck gave large amounts of methamphetamine to two men who overdosed and died in his West Hollywood apartment, but the defense replied that the accused had done nothing to cause death.

Defense attorney Chris Darden, in his opening statement in Buck’s trial, told the jury that his client was the victim of “manipulative people” who took advantage of his generosity to obtain drugs and money for free.

Darden alleged that underlying medical conditions hastened the deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean, and not the drugs they might have ingested in Buck’s presence.

Assistant United States Attorney Chelsea Norell claimed Buck was “obsessed” with “partying and playing,” a term used by some gay men to describe a sexual encounter involving drugs.

“Party is drugs, play is sex,” Norell said in her opening statement. “If they weren’t partying, he wasn’t interested.

Buck faces nine counts of felony, including two counts of distributing controlled substances that resulted in the deaths of Moore, 26, in July 2017 and Dean, 55, in January 2019. If convicted , each of the two charges carries mandatory minimum sentences of 20 years.

Buck is further accused of knowingly inducing Moore to travel to Los Angeles to engage in prostitution.

Buck also faces a second count of instigating another man to travel with the same intention; one count of knowingly and intentionally distributing methamphetamine; and one count of using his West Hollywood apartment to distribute narcotics such as methamphetamine and the sedatives gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and clonazepam.

Prosecutors allege Buck had a “fetish” for paying black men he met online to smoke and shoot meth, sometimes unconscious. He also faces state charges for running a drug den, but the federal case continues first.

The defense alleges that Buck was “selected” for prosecution for unexplained reasons. Partying and playing, Darden told the jury, is “the conduct millions of people get involved in.”

Buck, 66, appeared to be restless as Norell described repeated purchases of several grams of the drug from a dealer who the prosecutor said would speak up to tell the story of at least 20 methamphetamine purchases from Buck.

According to Norell, Buck’s alleged “ritual” involved injecting men “over and over again” with methamphetamine and having them model underwear for him.

She alleged that even after Moore’s death, Buck “continued to insist that his dates be as high as possible.”

Darden, however, told the jury of seven women and five men that there was no evidence to show that “anyone was forced” to go to Buck’s apartment “for any reason.”

A memorandum from the prosecution trial alleges Buck lured vulnerable and homeless gay men who were drug addicts or worked as escorts to his Laurel Avenue apartment, where he provided drugs and money in exchange for ‘sexual activities.

Darden countered that some of the men who showed up at Buck’s door were “convicted felons with every reason to exaggerate their experiences” with Buck.

After Moore and Dean died, Black Lives Matter and the media “got involved” and word got out that the men who had met Buck should tell their stories, Darden said.

Darden, best known for being part of the prosecution team in the OJ Simpson murder trial, described his current client as an LGBTQ and black civil rights advocate, animal rights activist and supporter Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Buck “did nothing to cause anyone’s death,” Darden said in his opening statement to the jury.

Craig Sinclair, a 30-year-old former homeless man, told the jury that he was introduced to Buck through a friend in 2018 who said he could “get money” from Buck.

Sinclair, the first prosecution witness, said he was told Buck “wanted someone to strut around in his underwear and smoke drugs with him” for $ 200 “every time I came. .… I didn’t want to be in the street.

Money meant “a place to take a shower, to rest my head and food in my mouth,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said he was living in a dangerous homeless camp at the time and welcomed the opportunity to earn some money. But, he said, he got scared when Buck pressured him into injecting methamphetamine and GHB, which he refused to do.

At one point, Sinclair told the jury that he passed out after smoking meth, only to wake up to find Buck “sitting on top of me and… injecting me with crystal meth.”

Sinclair testified that Buck “liked to see me where I was barely able to stand, barely conscious,” and bought him gifts as long as he respected the accused’s “fetish”.

Buck “came out as a real friend at first, but his true colors shone as I got to know him,” Sinclair said.

On cross-examination, Sinclair admitted that he was not forced to go to Buck’s apartment. However, he blamed Buck for helping to make him an addict because of “all the drugs that were put on me” at the apartment.

Darden retorted, “Is there anything else in your life that you would like to blame on Ed Buck?”

The second witness, Liam Sacks, a neighbor of Buck between 2016 and 2019, said he noticed the accused had many more visitors than most people, especially late at night.

Sacks said Buck once told him that the young men who would visit his apartment were his “clients.” He said he was kind of a social worker.

Sacks said that in July 2017 he saw paramedics react to a death at Buck’s home, who turned out to be Moore. In the days that followed, the flow of visitors slowed down, “then gradually picked up,” Sacks said at the booth.

Buck was arrested in September 2019 after being charged in federal court with providing the methamphetamine that resulted in Moore’s overdose death. He was charged weeks later in connection with Dean’s death.

Buck has been held in a downtown federal prison since his arrest.

The trial is expected to last between eight and ten days.

(Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)