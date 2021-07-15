The world is a stage for a veteran actor

Lan Tianye (front) makes an encore with colleagues after performing in the Beijing Folk Art Theater’s Family drama on October 16 last year in Beijing. SHI CHUNYANG / XINHUA



As an actor and director, he is a household name in China. His career spanned seven decades and even now, at age 94, he remains active in the theater, leaving many in awe of his longevity.

Lan Tianye, who is known for his many roles in films and television series as well as in the theater, joined the Chinese Communist Party on September 23, 1945.

It’s a date he says he remembers as clearly as his birthday. He was then 18 years old.

In recognition of his achievements and contributions to the country’s performing arts scene, he was among those who received the July 1 Medal for Outstanding Party Members, the highest honor awarded by the CPC Central Committee. . The medal is awarded for the first time this year as part of the centenary celebrations of the founding of the CCP.

Born in Raoyang, Hengshui County, Hebei Province, on May 4, 1927, Lan, whose real name is Wang Runsen, moved to Beijing that same year with his family.

He was a child with many interests. He owes his love of literature to his grandfather, Wang Shengzhong, a follower of pingshu, a traditional Chinese form of oral storytelling that dates back to the Song dynasty (960-1279).

Most of the pingshu stories are adapted from ancient Chinese literature, and Lan’s grandfather told him the stories at bedtime.

It was thanks to his mother, a fan of Peking opera, that he first became interested in the theater. He remembered that she had taken him to see shows and said he was impressed by the colorful backdrops and martial arts scenes.

“Although I was a kid and didn’t really understand the stories being told, I was intrigued by the music and the way the actors sang and moved around on stage,” he said, adding that he often imitated performances of Peking opera at home and for his childhood friends.

He also began to learn martial arts, which laid the foundation for his subsequent performances on stage.

In 1937, following the Lugou Bridge incident in Beijing on July 7, the event recognized as the start of the large-scale invasion of China by Japan and of national resistance to Japanese aggression. , Beijing was busy.

Barely 10 years old at the time, Lan lost his father and grandparents within two months. The remaining family lived a difficult life, but this did not stop the pursuit of the young boy’s art.

As a middle school student he studied traditional ink painting. Almost at the same time, he met Su Min.

The two would become lifelong friends and Su, who shared Lan’s love for art, would become a famous actor and director in his own right. At school, the couple painted together, and in high school, they joined the student theater organization.

It was there that Lan saw Su star in Peking Man, a play by famous playwright Cao Yu.

“It was my first time seeing a play. I was immediately hooked,” he said.

After this first experience, Lan began to avidly watch plays, not only amateur productions, but also professional performances.

The history of modern Chinese theater dates back to 1906 when artist Li Shutong, who was studying Western art at Tokyo University of the Arts, founded the country’s first modern theater troupe with a number of Chinese amateurs. overseas.

Known as Chunliu (Spring Willow), they have performed a number of plays in Tokyo, including an adaptation of The Lady of the Camellias by Alexandre Dumas, the first modern drama performed by Chinese actors.

During the 1930s and 1940s, the Chinese theater flourished as many playwrights, including Guo Moruo, Cao Yu, and Xia Yan, used the stage as a weapon to stimulate patriotism during the war of resistance against Japanese aggression. (1931-45).

“Theater is an art form that expresses emotion and reflects both society and influence. In Beijing, which was suffering from the Japanese invasion, there were many theater organizations in schools, and students were eager to express themselves through theatrical productions, ”Lan said.

At the end of 1944, he made his debut at the Chang’an Grand Theater in Beijing, as Huang Xingsan in Sunrise, a play by Cao Yu.

The following year, at the age of 18, he joined the Party to help his older sister, who secretly works with the Party.

In 1949, after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the modern Chinese theater received a boost, and in 1952, the Beijing Folk Art Theater was established. Lan and Su have both joined the company.

Cao Yu was a founding member and the first president of the theater. Today, the Beijing Folk Art Theater is still considered the preeminent home of Chinese theater. It was there that Lan met his future wife, actress Di Xin (1927-2018). They married in 1954.

Lan said that it was the former prime minister, Zhou Enlai, who presided over the foundation of the theater. Zhou was personally interested in every detail: the scripts; the color of the costumes; the decorations ; even the construction of the theater.

“My generation was lucky because we had the support of the government,” Lan said. “We worked with great playwrights like Cao Yu and Jiao Juying. We were pioneers, exploring and creating unique and realistic Beijing-style dramas.”

Ren Ming, current chairman of the Beijing Folk Art Theater, said, “He (Lan) is a great artist, passionate and visionary. He is the great pride of our theater.

“Modern Chinese theater has been around for over a century and Lan Tianye has witnessed its development,” he added. “He has performed in over 100 plays, which makes him a legend in the Chinese theater scene.

The 94-year-old has performed roles in many classical plays. These include Lao She’s Teahouse, arguably the company’s best show, which has been performed over 600 times in the country and abroad since its inception in 1957, Cai Wenji by Guo Moruo, historian and playwright , and He Jiping’s Jiazi Garden, a commissioned play to celebrate the theater’s 60th anniversary. in 2012.

In May 1963, with playwright Jiao, another of the founders of the theater, Lan had the opportunity to co-direct Guan Hanqing, a play by Tian Han. The first version of the play premiered at the theater in 1958.

It was the start of his career as a director. He has since directed more than 10 plays, including Avant le mariage by Luo Binji, which focuses on villagers in Beijing in the 1960s, and La Visite, a Chinese adaptation of the play by Swiss playwright Friedrich Duerrenmatt. .

Since retiring in 1987, Lan has focused on educating the younger generation of theater actors.

“He’s one of our favorite teachers and enjoys observing life,” actress Song Dandan said. “I remember him asking me to play three older women, each with different personalities, which was very empowering but also rewarding. He inspired me to observe people in real life.”

In 2011, to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the CCP, the Beijing People’s Art Theater staged Cao Yu’s adaptation of Ba Jin’s 1933 novel, Jia (Family).

Then 84 years old, Lan returns on stage as an actor.

Last year, when Family was staged by the theater again to mark the 110th anniversary of Cao Yu’s birth, the then 93-year-old venerable returned again, astonishing audiences like hypocrite Feng Leshan , villain of the legendary story of sins and decadence. from an extended family in Chengdu in the 1920s.