Canadian actress Tara Strong reveals sneaky Miss Minutes

wonders Loki series on Disney + has come to an end and while Tom Hiddleston has led the way, one of the show’s most devious characters, the animated Miss Minutes, is voiced by exceptional Canadian talent, Tara Strong.

Strongly explained to Yahoo Canada that there was some mystery around the character at the start.

I didn’t know much about the character, she said. Normally when you have an audition for a character they give you a drawing and give you a preview of the character, … that was very limited information and I asked my agent to get more and she doesn’t could not.

It wasn’t until I worked on it that day and met Kate [Herron] and the rest of the team that I knew exactly what I was doing, and even with that, learning who she was, it was kind of a process as you go.

With little concrete information about who Miss Minutes was, much of the voice development was Strong’s process of trying different things and tweaking along the way.

In the scene where Miss Minutes is on the desk jumping away from Tom [Hiddleston] as he taps it, we had to record, I don’t know 20, 30 more sounds to play with, she explained. It was extremely collaborative and especially with Kate whom I completely fell in love with.

She’s so visionary, watching this world she’s put together is so beautiful and so smart We taped her to Zoom and I looked at her face as I watched some of the action, I went to her. seeing to make sure we got it right, and then to whatever was on screen, and it was collaborative and live, as much as it could have been without me being on set.

Miss Minutes has that now iconic accent, which Strong describes as a soft Southern voice, which also just came out of Strong when asked to try an accent during the audition.

I think the reason it works is that she says some very serious, somewhat scary things, but she says it with a smile on our face, Strong explained.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 07: Comedian Tara Strong attends the Let’s Be Heroes signing during New York Comic Con 2017 – JK at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 7, 2017 in New York City. 27356_002 (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for Cartoon Network)

Strong voiced some of the most beloved animated characters including Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, Timmy Turner in My sponsors are magic, Dil pickles in Rugrats, Crow in Teen Titans, and even Hello Kitty when she was only 13 years old (she still knows how to voice for that matter). Even with all that experience, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe was thrilling for her.

I know it sounds cheesy, but it’s really such a great honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe anyway, like when I was working with Stan on Spider Man it was so great to see him come to work with me, said Strong. And then graduating and going to the MCU and being a part of this huge cinematic universe was such a thrill.

As Loki fans took to the internet weekly to share their theories on Miss Minutes and his involvement with TVA, Strong was also following the theories.

All the guesses about who she is, I can see it, she said. I’m not responding to anything but I see that part and … it’s just heartwarming how much they care about her and how much they love her.

“I missed winter”

The Canadian actress said she was very grateful to have started her career in Toronto, having been able to work on more than 20 animation projects before moving to Los Angeles.

The mother-of-two said her two children can also speak. While his eldest son is a musician, who actually wrote the theme song for his podcast “The show of the ship”, his youngest wants to get into animation on the producer side.

He only enjoys watching animation now and on COVID my two kids have stepped into every anime show, Strong said. It was really fun for them to explore different things. “

While living in California, Strong also admitted that she missed the cold weather in Toronto.

“I flew with my boys and our dogs in August of last year to prepare for Hard enough cases and so we’ve been there since the summer, and I feel like I forgot that your body changes in the fall, ”she explained. “That first snowfall was so magical and my boys loved it so much.

“One of my dogs is a Bernese Mountain Dog who had never known snow and at first she was scared, then when she fell on it she was screwed … I missed the winter, I didn’t didn’t think I did but I did, and I think I have to go home. “