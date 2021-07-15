today in history | News from the United States and the world

Entertainment
Today is Thursday July 15, the 196th day of 2021. There are 169 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On July 15, 1834, the Spanish Inquisition was abolished more than three and a half centuries after its creation.
In 1870 Georgia became the last Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union. Manitoba entered Confederation as Canada’s fifth province.
In 1910, the term Alzheimer’s disease was used to describe a progressive form of presenile dementia in the book Clinical Psychiatry by German psychiatrist Emil Kraepelin, who credited the work of his colleague, Alois Alzheimer, to identify the disease.
In 1913, Augustus Bacon, D-Ga., Became the first person elected to the United States Senate under the recently ratified 17th Amendment to the United States Constitution, providing for the popular election of senators.
In 1916, Boeing Co., initially known as Pacific Aero Products Co., was founded in Seattle.
In 1918, the Second Battle of the Marne, leading to an Allied victory, began during the First World War.
In 1975, three American astronauts took off aboard an Apollo spacecraft hours after two Soviet cosmonauts were launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft for a mission that included linking the two orbiting ships.
In 1976, a 36-hour kidnapping ordeal began for 26 schoolchildren and their bus driver as they were abducted near Chowchilla, Calif., By three gunmen and imprisoned in an underground cell. (The captives escaped unscathed; the kidnappers were arrested.)
In 1985, the visibly gaunt Rock Hudson appeared at a press conference with frequent co-star Doris Day (it was later revealed that Hudson had AIDS).
In 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected shooter Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a rampage across the country that began the previous March.)
In 2002, John Walker Lindh, an American who had fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan, pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria, Va., To two felonies under a deal sparing him life in prison.
In 2018, President Donald Trump arrived in Finland for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, in an interview with CBS News, Trump named the European Union as the main adversary of the United States.
In 2019, self-confessed white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. was sentenced to life in prison over 419 years for killing one and injuring dozens more when he deliberately drove his car through a crowd of protesters. anti-racists at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Patrick Wayne is 82 years old. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 77 years old. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 76 years old. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 75 years old. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 73 years old. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 71. Actor Celia Imrie is 69 years old. Actor Terry OQuinn is 69 years old. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 69 years old. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 69 years old. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 65 years old. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 64 years old. Model Kim Alexis is 61 years old. Actor Willie Aames is 61 years old. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 60 years old. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 60 years old. Actor Shari Headley is 58 years old. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 58 years old. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 55 years old. Actor Amanda Foreman is 55 years old. R&B singer Stokley (Mint Condition) is 54 years old. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 53 years old. Actor Reggie Hayes is 52 years old. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 50 years old. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 49 years old. Actor Scott Foley is 49 years old. Actor Brian Austin Green is 48 years old. Rapper Jim Jones is 45 years old. Actress Diane Kruger is 45 years old. Actress Lana Parrilla (LAH-nuh pa-REE-uh) is 44 years old. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 44 years old. Actor Laura Benanti is 42 years old. Actor Travis Fimmel is 42 years old. Actor Taylor Kinney is 40 years old. Actor-singer Tristan Mack Wilds is 32 years old. Actor Medalion Rahimi is 29 years old. Actor Iain Armitage (TV: Big Little Lies Young Sheldon) is 13 years old.
