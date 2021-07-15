The comedian / actor enjoys being the voice behind the scenes of the Netflix series’ Albuquerque Journal





………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. Desiree Burch has traveled the world as a performer. Yet it is her turn as the narrator of the Netflix reality TV series, “Too Hot To Handle” that her profile increases. “As long as my name is out there,” Burch laughed during a recent interview. “I did specials and toured as part of ‘Welcome to Night Vale,’ but it’s this show that made people’s heads spin. It’s pretty awesome. ………………………………………….. ……………. ………….. Audiences around the world fell in love with Burch’s witty personality when she appeared as the narrator of the Netflix series. The show follows sexy singles on a tropical island who are challenged not to log in with a $ 100,000 prize for not breaking the rules. No contestant was immune to her voiceover zingers and she instantly became the voice of the viewer on the couch sarcastic, relatable, and non-judgmental. The new season kicked off on June 23. Being a part of the show is fun for Burch as she sees these “beautiful babies” in their early twenties living their lives. “All of these contestants were lucky on the puberty draw,” she jokes. “They sell products on Instagram and have an image to defend. I think they’re all sweet. It’s interesting to see how the show plays out because it encourages these people to stop and think. We could use a lot of it around the world today. Burch also wanted to be aware of the feelings of the contestants on the show. “For me, I want to make sure everyone feels safe,” she says. “Everyone is putting themselves forward and when they watch this I don’t want them to feel depressed about it.” Despite her busy schedule, Burch jumped at the chance to narrate the show. “It was like Netflix said, ‘Do you want this job?’ “, she says. “Uh! Yes. I’ve done stuff with them before and got to know the unscripted people in there. They were looking for an American voice to accompany this international program. After graduating from Yale University, Burch moved to New York City where his artistic aesthetic was refined as a founding member of the New York theater group Neo-Futurists. While in New York, she also developed her talents on the theater scene. In 2015, she moved to London where she produced her solo show “Tar Baby” which addresses the history of the breed in America and received a Fringe First Award for new writing at the Edinburgh Fringe. In addition to the series, Burch will also appear on “Taskmaster” as well as in “Drunk History: Black Stories” and is the host of the “Escape: The Underground Railroad” podcast. “I remember touring with ‘Night Vale’ and we did a show in Albuquerque,” ​​she says. “We were in this historic theater and it was so beautiful. I hope to come back maybe to eventually live there if there is a good comedy scene.

