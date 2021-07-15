2021 Emmys: Bowen Yang makes history with supporting actor nomination





When Bowen Yang finally joined the cast of Saturday Night Live after being one of the show’s writers for a year, he has already made history as the first Sino-American actor to join. And he’s writing history again. Yang landed an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live, it also makes him the first star player (an actor who joined for two seasons) in the series’ history to be nominated for an Emmy. If Yang gets the award, he will be the third Asian actor to win in one of the major acting categories after Riz Ahmed for The night of in 2017 and Archie Panjabi for The good woman in 2010. Aziz Ansari was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series for Master of None, although his two victories were not acting awards but for writing and directing the comedy series. See also: 2021 Emmys: Full List of Major Nominations

BD Wong was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2017 for Mr. Robot. Meanwhile, Sandra Oh became the first Asian American woman to land a lead actress nomination for Kill Eve. When Yang was “promoted” to a full-time member of the SNL cast, he was the fourth member of the Asian cast after Rob Schneider, Nasim Pedrad, and Fred Armisen. He is also the third openly gay male actor after Terry Sweeney and John Mihsier. “I always liked SNL growing up,” Yang explained to NBC News. But he also found it hard to imagine himself on the show, because there hadn’t been people who looked like him. Yang’s Emmy nomination is historic, but it still reflects the reality that only a few Asian Americans have been nominated over the years. For his next project, Yang will be playing in Island of Fire, a new romantic comedy starring Joel Kim Booster. It will be led by Spa evening director, Andrew Ahn and is described as a modern reinterpretation of the work of Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice. He will follow two best friends who are on a week’s break on Island of fire. See also: Oscars 2021: 7 Asians who made history

