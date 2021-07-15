Aside from his coterie of star children that he started in the business, Karan Johar has been the biggest supporter of several directors, who have no lineage to fall back on. Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani, who also starred in Student of the year, will now direct a feature film after his short film in the anthology Ajeeb Dastaans. And we learn that he also locked the heroine of the film!

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Kayoze Irani's upcoming film for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Janhvi Kapoor was locked in to play the female lead. Janhvi and Dharma were supposed to make two films – Dostana 2 and Mr. Lélé but both got stuck and are delayed. While Dostana 2 undergoes a massive cast change after Dharma decided to replace Kartik Aaryan from the project, it was due to constant Kartik clashes that Janhvi had to let go Mr. Lélé as well as. So, Karan decided to give Janhvi Kayoze’s film instead. It’s a very strong and emotional romantic comedy. “

Another insider tells us that it is possible that Kayoze’s movie has another big Dharma boy teaming up in front of Janhvi. “It could be one of the SOTY co-stars of Kayoze, Varun Dhawan or Sidharth Malhotra, when many believe it would be this last time.” Watch this space for more updates.

