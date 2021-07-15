Britney Spears gets her choice of lawyer, calls her dad facing charges





“I want to file a lawsuit against my father today,” Spears told court over the phone, sometimes bursting into tears. “I want an investigation on my father.

Her comments follow a hearing last month in which she told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that her guardianship was “abusive” and that she wanted to choose her own lawyer for. help end the arrangement for nearly 13 years.

Samuel D. Ingham had been Spears’ court-appointed attorney since his trusteeship began in 2008.

He presented his petition to resign last week after the singer criticized his performance. The judge accepted Ingham’s resignation on Wednesday, as well as the resignation of Bessemer Trust, a wealth management company that had been appointed co-custodian of the singer’s estate.

Spears retained the services of former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, a veteran entertainment lawyer who was present at Wednesday’s hearing, to be his new lawyer. His father’s lawyer says he’s not quitting Spears first requested that the courtroom be vacated before changing his mind and speaking for about 20 minutes. In the series of explosive new allegations, Spears called the guardianship “f —– g cruelty,” describing the severe limitations she lives in, such as not being able to have a cup of coffee. “If it’s not abuse, I don’t know what it is,” the singer said. “I thought they were trying to kill me.” Spears told the court she was unwilling to be assessed to remove her father from guardianship, saying she had “serious abandonment issues.” Her father, Jamie Spears, remains co-curator of his estate, while Jodi Montgomery is curator of Spears. Speaking publicly on behalf of the singer for the first time, Rosengart urged Jamie Spears to voluntarily step down from the Tory. “It’s in the best interests of the Conservative,” Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor and entertainment lawyer, said outside of court. “We will act quickly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains, why is he involved? He should resign voluntarily because it is in the best interests of the Tory.” Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears, said in court that he would not resign. Rosengart praised the “courage, passion and humanity” of the pop star while speaking, calling her testimony “clear, lucid, powerful and convincing”. He said he plans to take a closer look at what happened under the guardianship. “My company and I are going to take a top-down look at what has happened over the past decade,” said Rosengart. Other personalities have distanced themselves Since her testimony last month where Spears said she felt pressured to run, take drugs and use birth control against her will, many key figures who ran her business under the complex configuration of the guardianship have distanced themselves. In addition to Ingham and Bessemer Trust, his longtime manager Larry Rudolph also resigned, citing Spears’ desire to retire. Spears’ mother Lynne Spears and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed briefs in support of her desire to choose her own lawyer. Other petitions in the case, including a request by Montgomery for additional security support, have been pursued. Interest in Spears’ legal battle has grown since the February release of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which explores the singer’s career and guardianship. Spears’ fight garnered broad support from other artists, including Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Christina Aguilera. Fans started the Britney Free Movement, which included a bipartisan effort by lawmakers. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, have expressed their support for Spears. On Wednesday night, Spears tweeted his appreciation for his fans and his new portrayal. The video she posted, she said, was her “celebration of horseback riding and cartwheels today.”

