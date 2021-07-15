Universal Animation Writers Program Reveals Inaugural Class – The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal has added another program to its suite of initiatives to develop underrepresented talent.

The Universal Animation Writers Program has selected five scribes for its inaugural class, who will be paid to develop their work for a year in close collaboration with the Animation Creative Directors of DreamWorks Animation and Illumination, who have joined the program as partners. In addition, they will attend workshops, seminars and panel discussions with executives, filmmakers and showrunners to learn more about the production process of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and have the chance to work with subsidiaries of the ‘UFEG and NBCUniversal, including Universal 1440 Entertainment, Universal Studio Group and Entertainment. Group.

“Identifying and nurturing first-time filmmakers and talent has always been a central pillar of the Enlightenment process,” Illumination Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the extraordinary group of inaugural participants of the Animation Writers Program to develop new and innovative animation projects.”

The program is the latest from NBCU’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion team, which took television’s long-running talent infusion programs under its banner last fall. The new GTDI includes the company’s cinema and television components; As such, the Animation Writers program offers its participants three media: Film, Television (Preschool 3-5 years) and Television (Children 6-11 years).

“DreamWorks has always been a place to build the dreams of unconventional heroes. This business requires diverse voices from unique backgrounds, ”DWA President Margie Cohn said in a statement. “Thanks to the Global Talent Development & Inclusion team for creating the Animation Writers program and highlighting under-represented talent. We’re excited to dig in and start working with this promising group of writers.

The Animation Writers program joins the long-standing counterpart of the UFEG. Alumni of the Universal Writers Program include Creed II co-writer Juel Taylor, who is currently developing a project with Universal and LeBron James’ SpringHill; Sarah Cho (forthcoming from Hulu and Universal Content Productions Plainville’s daughter) and Leon Hendrix, who co-writes and develops drama series Cointelpro to the Peacock.

Learn more about the early participants of the Animation Writers program below.

Shari Coleman (TV, Children 6-11)

The Los Angeles native’s career began when she suddenly realized in the height of college application season that she didn’t want to pursue medicine and would instead pursue filmmaking (a decision that had made his father less than delighted). Still, growing up biracial gave him enough experience to constantly redefine people’s expectations and perceptions of him to prove him wrong. After earning her BA in Film Production from Cal State Northridge, she was named a Fellow and Fellow by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recommended to the Academy Gold program (now Gold Rising) and had the opportunity to direct her first short film, Home, which will liven up the festival circuit this summer. Coleman currently has TV credits for Disney Channel Superimposed and editorial credit for AMC Horror show: special animation.

Kiana Johnson (TV, Kids 6-11)

Born and raised in San Antonio, Kiana Johnson has spent most of her life walking up and down I-35. She graduated in 2018 from UT Austin with a BS in Radio-TV-Film with a specialization in screenwriting. While at UT, Johnson co-founded the Black Film Student Association with two friends to provide a safe space and learning community for people of color. His awards include second round entry in the 2019 Austin Film Festival Comedy category and five-time “Class Clown” award from unaffiliated organizations. After graduation, Johnson went shopping to finance his life in Los Angeles, writing and reading in his spare time. A queer black woman, Johnson enjoys writing characters that reflect the magic and diversity of the people she has met. She loves fantasy, sci-fi, and Whataburger, and argues it’s better than In-N-Out.

Senibo Myers (TV, preschool)

Senibo Myers holds a BA in Digital Cinema / Screenwriting from DePaul University and an MFA in Drama Writing from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Proud #GirlDad, his writing was presented as part of the Tisch Dramatic Writing Fellowship of New Works and the Black is the New Black Play Festival, which he co-produced. Myers was a finalist in JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot mentorship program and a semi-finalist in the PlayStation Emerging Filmmakers program. He has worked for Nickelodeon, MTV, Spike TV, DreamWorks and ABC and has written for the MTV Movie Awards, People’s Choice Awards and America’s Best Dance Crew. For Myers, storytelling is an all-you-can-eat buffet, and he’s wearing his sweatpants.

David Ngo (film)

David Ngo is a former TV executive, current screenwriter, occasional speaker, sometimes filmmaker, still a parent, frequent screenplay consultant, still Vietnamese American, endless pop culture enthusiast, and consistent podcaster filling his bingo card with a career in entertainment. . Ngo’s job led him to appear on NBC’s “Writers on the Verge” program, broadcasting celebrity news to E! Entertainment, teaching greedy minds at Cal State Fullerton’s Asian-American studies department, making a documentary about a beauty pageant for the elderly, photographing motels, writing spoiler-free texts for the banners, wondering what They will do Saved by the Bell: the retirement home one day, and looking for the best untold stories he can find on his podcast, The best story I have ever told.

Joe Winters (TV, Kids 6-11)

Growing up in Northern Virginia, Joe Winters always felt like they were a little different from other kids in their Catholic school. It wasn’t until they were called “gay” (and subsequently Google searched for “gay”) that they began to understand this difference. Once they accepted and started exploring their sexuality, life felt a lot more complicated, especially when they were put into therapy because of it. It was during this time of uncertainty that they latched onto some fantastic animated shows to help them move away to faraway places where it was normal to be different. When they couldn’t be in these fantastic worlds, they found solace in the theater. This eventually led them to the Commonwealth of Virginia University, where they obtained their BFA in Theatrical Performance. After graduating from college, a series of unfortunate events plunged Winters into a deep depression. Fortunately, their time in the theater led them to discover the world of Drag, and “Zelda Peaches” was born. Drag not only helped save their lives, but also came to terms with their non-binary identity. Finally comfortable with who they were, they realized that instead of being in other people’s stories, they preferred to create their own. They wanted to write the kind of shows they needed when they were kids – animated, edgy fantasy comedies highlighting queer identities and mental health issues. Armed with this knowledge, they flew to Los Angeles, where they studied television writing at UCLA. Since then they have worn many different hats on various productions including the opportunity to intern at Hi Qween!, a revered queer talk show. Their writing has also been recognized by The Script Lab, ScreenCraft, Launch Pad and Big Break from Final Draft.