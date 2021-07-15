NYT crossword clues: Southern newspaper to which William Faulkner once contributed

THURSDAY PUZZLE One of the best parts of daily puzzle solving for a living, other than solving puzzles every day for a living, is looking at how builders can take an idea, y give it their own twist and create entirely unique crosswords.

The Max Carpenters puzzle revealer debuted in a Brendan Emmett Quigley crossword puzzle in 2001, and when it was published, there had been a lot of hubbub in the builder community that someone had managed to insert a also great phrase in a grid. In fact, crossword puzzle editor Will Shortz later included it in his book, Will Shortzs Favorite Puzzles From the Pages of The New York Times, with the blurb My Favorite Part of This Puzzle is 23-Across, a colorful and fun phrase that everyone has heard, but that I’m sure no one has ever thought of using a crossword puzzle before.

Mr. Quigleys’ puzzle had a different theme (at Wednesday level), but Mr. Carpenter picked up the sentence and made it even better, in my opinion. Or at least he turned it into a Thursday level puzzle, which just happens to be my jam.

Congratulations on the debut, Mr. Carpenter. Hope you treat this for all it’s worth with your friends and family. I think it’s worth at least a Porsche.