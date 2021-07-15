Entertainment
NYT crossword clues: Southern newspaper to which William Faulkner once contributed
THURSDAY PUZZLE One of the best parts of daily puzzle solving for a living, other than solving puzzles every day for a living, is looking at how builders can take an idea, y give it their own twist and create entirely unique crosswords.
The Max Carpenters puzzle revealer debuted in a Brendan Emmett Quigley crossword puzzle in 2001, and when it was published, there had been a lot of hubbub in the builder community that someone had managed to insert a also great phrase in a grid. In fact, crossword puzzle editor Will Shortz later included it in his book, Will Shortzs Favorite Puzzles From the Pages of The New York Times, with the blurb My Favorite Part of This Puzzle is 23-Across, a colorful and fun phrase that everyone has heard, but that I’m sure no one has ever thought of using a crossword puzzle before.
Mr. Quigleys’ puzzle had a different theme (at Wednesday level), but Mr. Carpenter picked up the sentence and made it even better, in my opinion. Or at least he turned it into a Thursday level puzzle, which just happens to be my jam.
Congratulations on the debut, Mr. Carpenter. Hope you treat this for all it’s worth with your friends and family. I think it’s worth at least a Porsche.
Delicate clues
10A. Word play alert! A Single in a bar, maybe could to be someone looking for company to drink, but that would be too obvious on a Thursday. This single is a dollar bill that customers can tip.
13A / 15A. These are twin indices (brown powder) intended to allude to COCOA and CAROB.
17A. Regional names of things can be confusing. For example, I grew up in New York and I call COKES sodas. Some regions call these drinks carbonated drinks. Long live difference. Same thing with sequins and jimmies.
32A. Today I learned (TIL) that Harvard University a) has a Hip-Hop Scholarship, and 2) it is named after the hip-hop artist NAS.
68A. Aristotle was to have fun at parties.
Ancient Greek: Hey, how are you, Aristotle? Have you met my son, Pubescetus?
Aristotle: YOUTH is easily mistaken, because it is quick to hope.
Pubescetus: Dad, can we move on? This guy is a real disappointment.
3d. YUCK FACTOR debuts. Uh. (Just kidding, it’s a great find, although I’ve heard the ick factor more often.)
4D. For those of you who don’t like gutted eyes or head butt, the classic comedy figure that sported a bowl cut was MEO Howard of the Three Stooges.
6D. Cunning! A clue, for example, asks you for a category that people or items in the clue might fall into. Phoenix and Washington are places in the United States, but this clue is a misdirection. The answer is MALE LEADS because it really refers to actors Joaquin Phoenix and Denzel Washington.
33D. I loved this one. Where does a zipper get stuck? does not refer to a zipper on clothing. It refers to someone going through traffic, and the answer is SPEED TRAP.
51D. This little cry is not the sound, but the squawking owl itself, and since it is small, the answer is OWLET.
54D. This clue almost made me sick of scallops for life, so thank you for that, Mr. Carpenter and the editors. Apparently scallops can have up to (up to?) 200 EYES.
58D. Second place in a math contest? is not a silver medal. This is the TENS place. (Rimshot)
Theme of the day
Rebus alert! Please read this if you don’t know what a rebus is or how to enter multiple letters online or in the app. Tl; dr: You will have to enter the letters YU in a single square at five places in this puzzle.
By Thursday, solvers should come to terms with the fact that the theme won’t necessarily be found only in long Across answers. M. Carpenter offers us three long Across answers which contain the rebus YU (21A, 39A and 48A), but there is also the one in 1A, (YU) M (YU) M. And, like most rebuses, they work both across and down (thank the builders who struggle to make this concept work for our amusement).
So why do we write YU in lowercase in a single square? Take a look at the reveal at 57A: WHY YOU LITTLE.
Now say it out loud, slowly: WHY (O). YOU (U). LITTLE.
It’s YU in small letters and it’s smart.
Builder’s Notes
I am very, very happy and honored to make my daily crossword puzzle debut in The Times. I’m a New York-based film programmer and writer, and I’ve been doing crossword puzzles since around 2008. (I’ve been submitting to Will Shortz and company since 2011.)
Today’s puzzle was simple and fun to do. I remember having the initial idea of making a YU rebus to spin the phrase Why you little !, then launching the idea of my friend, living legend Will Nediger. He was very enthusiastic, so I did it quickly and sent it over. I had to rework the grid a bit, but I think it went better.
Nowadays, I only do themed puzzles if they excite me on several levels. I mostly soured doing rebus themes, the solving experience is either too clunky or too much once you get it you get it, but I liked this because it felt like strange. I like the idea of a solver slowly discovering YU squares and just thinking hmm? up to the revealer. (I’m sure the smartest of you will have figured out the theme within seconds, and I sincerely apologize for that. I love you all and will try to make you a better slow-burning puzzle next time!)
If you like today’s puzzles, you can solve some of my most popular puzzles for free on my site (donkeypuzzletree.com/puzzles.html). Also, I’m not sure if sharing music to build / give clues is a thing, but why not? I did this in January 2020 and revised it in March 2020, so there’s a good chance I’ll be rocking one or more of the following at some point: The Awakening by the Ahmad Jamal Trio , Provision by Scritti Politti, Autobiography by Jlin or Inversion by Basic Channel.
Want to submit crosswords to the New York Times?
The New York Times Crossword has an open submission system, and you can submit your puzzles online.
For tips on how to get started, read our series, How to Make a Crossword Puzzle.
The tipping point
Almost done solving but need a bit more help? We have what you need.
Warning: There will be spoilers ahead, but subscribers can take a look at the answer key.
Trying to get back to the puzzle page? Here.
Your thoughts?
