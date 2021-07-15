Top 10 Bollywood Child Stars Defining Millennial Fashion

From sportswear by Janhvi Kapoor to easy day wear by Shanaya Kapoor to party outfits by Ananya Panday, these young stars are redefining style goals for fans.

New Delhi: The new generation of Bollywood is getting closer, and their fashion game is certainly different as they are. One glance at their social media accounts and you realize that they are raising the bar when it comes to style statements.

From sportswear by Janhvi Kapoor to easy day wear by Shanaya Kapoor to party outfits by Ananya Panday, these young stars are redefining style goals for fans.

Then there are Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaliyah Kashyap who reign over hearts even before they enter showbiz, with their incredible fashion sense.

These young fashionistas let Internet users gush over their breathtaking looks. They are the pioneers of millennial fashion. IANS takes a look at 10 fashion icons from the new generation of Bollywood.

ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Pandey made the headlines even before entering Bollywood with her style quotient at the Ball in Paris. As a beginner, her choice to dress in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress has made the rounds on social networks. The “Student Of The Year 2” actress makes the right choices when it comes to fashion. From her casual chic style to glamorous looks, Ananya has the upper hand. She loves her sneakers and you can see her effortlessly pair them with almost any outfit. The 21-year-old actress’s style is natural and easy-going.

SARA ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter is already among the next big things at the Bollywood box office. On the fashion side, the actress of four films has made quite a journey, from chikan kurtas to chic dresses. From taking bold pieces to airy white kurtas, she has pulled off every look. Its signature style is focused on comfort. Sara, 25, keeps her choice of outfits simple, comfortable and original.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi, four films, impressed the fashion police in no time. The daughter of late superstar Sridevi naturally carries her fashion sense. At 24, Janhvi seems to have a penchant for classic and timeless pieces. The actress wears stylish sportswear and a white salwar suit with equal ease. Whether it’s for dance lessons or family time, Janhvi comes out with a classic sartorial statement.

ALYA F.

Granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, Alaya F. made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman”. Alaya is the quintessential millennial girl who knows her fashion very well. Her signature style is glamorous, inspired by the bold style of her mother Pooja Bedi. Alaya, 23, has an interesting, chic and lively sense of style.

SHANAYA KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor’s young cousin, Shanaya, is nothing short of a millennial diva. Before even stepping into the glam world of Bollywood, 21-year-old Shanaya is at her best when it comes to getting the right style quotient. From the confidence and ease with which she carries herself, it looks like Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is ready to embrace the world of showbiz with gusto. Whether it’s attending movie nights or hanging out with friends, she maintains an avant-garde approach when it comes to choosing outfits. His fashionable choices surely hint at a pioneer in the making.

SUHANA KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is known for her bold and sexy style on her social media. The superstar’s daughter dresses in the most expensive outfits and takes them off with confidence. Suhana’s choice of outfits stands out from her contemporaries. At 21, even before entering showbiz, this child star offers trendy millennial looks in all her outfits.

KHUSHI KAPOOR

Following in the footsteps of her older sister Janhvi, Sridevi’s younger daughter is a fashionista in the making. She gives great style inspiration to the Millennium Fan Squad. 20-year-old Khushi is a true Gen Z style star, as she wears traditional clothing or a neon bikini with equal and extreme ease. Although she has yet to make her debut in Bollywood, she has already captured hearts with her quintessential dress style. A student in New York City, she balances Bollywood glamor with international appeal in her wardrobe.

NAVYA NAVELI NANDA

Granddaughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli naturally inherited her mother Shweta Nanda’s flair for fashion. At 22, the young girl is an entrepreneur and has an approach that is both original and elegant to her choice of clothes. Her love for sneakers is often reflected in her photos.

AALIYAH KASHYAP

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah has joined the fashionable Gen Z league as a fashion vlogger. His YouTube bio reads: “Hey guys! I’m a 20 year old YouTuber based in California! I love doing lifestyle vlogs and fashion / beauty videos. Aaliyah is often seen posting trendy photos with her best friend Khushi Kapoor on social media. The fashion enthusiast is known for her classic and flawless style statement.

ANJINI DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan’s niece and producer Siddharth Dhawan’s daughter Anjini Dhawan has already become an internet sensation with her daring fashion choices. She catches the limelight with every photo of her on social media. Anjini, 20, is often seen at Bollywood parties and events with glamorous looks.