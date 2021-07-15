Q&A: For “The Mandalorian” actress Katee Sackhoff, space is place

Mando (Pedro Pascal) finally meets another Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackoff), in “The Mandalorian”. (François Duhamel / Lucasfilm Ltd / Disney + / TNS) Photo: François Duhamel, HO / TNS

Katee Sackhoff arrives at the Comicpalooza convention in Houston this weekend as one of those guests whose line of enthusiastic fans spans multiple franchises. She started acting over 20 years ago and found her first role of her life in 2003, reinventing the character of Starbuck in the miniseries and TV show “Battlestar Galactica”.

Since then, Sackhoff has enjoyed a long arc on “24” and landed another role of a lifetime with Western crime story “Longmire,” which spanned six seasons until its conclusion in 2017. She continued to work in the field of science fiction with the television series “Another Life”, the second season of which is pending. And in an interesting arc, Sackoff joined the hit “The Mandalorian” for its second season. Although new to the series, she took inspiration from the familiar, playing warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, a character she voiced on two previous “Star Wars” animated shows. Considering this body of work, Sackhoff is always a beloved draw at comic book conventions. She spoke about her career and her affinity for science fiction stories.

Q: Hope this isn’t too weird a subject, but I was thinking about how you came to such a perfect time for TV. In the past, an actor could be defined by a single role on television. But you’ve managed to have several now with dedicated fan bases. Part of it is that golden age of television. Part of it is the rise of comic conventions.

A: No, I fully understand what you are saying. I grew up at one time… I moved to Los Angeles at the perfect time for a young actor. It was a time when young TV actors could get a job well translated if they were interested in cinema. And it was new to the industry. There was that time when it seemed like a person had to be one or the other. But you could be successful in both. There weren’t a lot of options back then. But the industry was changing. And “Battlestar” – I don’t mean to sound self-glorifying – but it was a groundbreaking show. It was right. Around this time people started to notice outside of basic cable and HBO. So with great content came a great opportunity. So I got lucky and lucky and prepared to be in the right place at the right time with these three shows that defined me for periods of time but never cataloged me.

Q: For an actor to be labeled is a blessing and a curse. There is security for a short while, but then when the show goes …

A: Right. And people talk to me about it a lot. “Are you worried about being labeled? And I can look at it in a very black and white way. You might see me as a strong woman. Awesome. But that’s not how I see it. I like to think of myself as a character actor in these big worlds, be it “Battlestar”, “Longmire” or “The Mandalorian”. In all three, they defined my career, but the most important world has been the shows themselves. This is what they have in common.

Q: You have a weird story with Bo-Katan on “The Mandalorian” in that you come back with the character to the animation “The Clone Wars”. I know there is an invisible physicality coming out of the voice work. But I guess you must have done the same character very differently across those shows.

A: It’s very different, even though they’re like different sides of the same coin. You have to understand the character and the world they find themselves in. And I say it all the time, I move path too much. Producers have told me that the things I do with my face are not attractive. But that’s what I’m known for, love him or hate him for. Bo-Katan is interesting, however. On camera, it’s a tree, a still tree. She gets up, looks and waits. Nothing is done by accident. It’s planned and meticulous, and she’s stoic. And that’s not who I am as a person. So it took us a while to find it in front of the camera, for me to find it. But one of the great things about “The Mandalorian” is Bryce Dallas Howard, who directed my first episode, and Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, who developed the series. They made a beat that was more like a movie to find her, instead of having to deliver in one or two takes and move on. So it took a while to find it, but we did. It’s funny, I have more ease inside the helmet. Then my face moves like it always does.

Q: I can’t imagine it being nice to hear a coworker say, “Stop doing this thing with your face.”

A: No, it is difficult. But I’ve come to believe that what I’m doing on camera is only part of me. It’s a part of me that works in this particular place. There are other pieces of me that are more optimistic. Who are tall and daring, a person who laughs a lot.

Q: Your YouTube series has some of it.

A: And even then, that’s not all about me. I don’t think there is a place where all of me has manifested yet. Funny, when I was 20, I tattooed “Public Property” on my arm. I firmly believe that in this industry you give a part of yourself that you never get back. There were times in my career when I could say something had changed, get more recognition, or offer more opportunities. And that was the moment when I could have stopped or decided to protect a part of me and move on knowing that I would give something. Twenty years later, I no longer feel like public property, but I am still guarded and protective of myself and my fiancé and our lives as people. It is therefore only about me. I covered this tattoo with another on my arm.

Q: Tattooing over tattoos has a reputation for being painful.

A: Oh, my god, I stood still for eight hours, and not a minute of it was fun. It is one of the most difficult things I have done in my life.

Q: You play in “Another Life”, but you also work as a producer. It fits the sci-fi world you know so well, but it has a very different tone.

A: Yes, there was this absolutely driving force to be a part of this show. I was sort of overwhelmed and exhausted by the dark broadcasts that are metaphors for the human condition. And there is a place for that, believe me. I love it (expletive). As an actor, you want to do something serious, with heavy themes. But I also want to do something fun, the kind of sci-fi that I saw as a kid in the ’80s and’ 90s. There is a place for both in science fiction. So if people search for “Battlestar Galactica” they will be disappointed. This show is popcorn. It’s supposed to be fun.

Q: So, have you found ways to keep your “Mandalorian” helmet on after the show is over?

A: (Laughs.) So Filoni and I tried to find a way to buy two, figuring it might be cheaper. But we don’t have them. That said, we were both lucky enough to have helmets made for us by these brilliant armory makers and cosplayers. I have a beautiful helmet at home and I love it. There’s this teenager on Twitter who asked me if I liked the helmet he made. I retweeted it. And now he’s doing it like a job, a summer job creating helmets. That’s what I like about everyone, the conventions. You find those people who discover their creativity through the world of cosplay.

