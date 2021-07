Chloe East, Oakes Fegley, Isabelle Kusman Board Steven Spielberg Drama – The Hollywood Reporter

Chloe East, Oakes Fegley and Isabelle Kusman have joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s untitled film loosely based on his childhood. The three young actors will play the high school comrades of the young aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story. East currently stars in the HBO Max series Generation and most recently completed production on Stampede Ventures’ Places to go. Fegley starred in The goldfinch and Amazed and The war with grandfather, facing Robert De Niro. Kusman will make his theatrical debut in the upcoming untitled Paul Thomas Anderson film, which will be released on Christmas Day this year. The trio join a cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Julia Butters and Sam Rechner. The screenplay was co-written by Spielberg and his longtime collaborator Tony Kushner, while the film is being produced by Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Kushner recently worked with Spielberg on the latter’s remake. West Side Story. The plot details of the untitled project are being kept under wraps, but one aspect of the project is a fractional period of time that would focus on the character, who is not called Steven, as a young child and also a teenager living in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix is ​​where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The filmmaker has spoken on several occasions of those years when he was confronted with anti-Semitism while making home movies and films. adventure using his father’s 8mm camera that he competed in. Spielberg’s family moved to California while he was still in high school, and his parents later divorced, with the aspiring filmmaker moving in with his father. He has spoken publicly about how he keeps his mother on a pedestal but had a strained relationship with his father, a relationship that would inform films ranging from AND: the alien at To hook and jurassic park at Lincoln and Catch Me If You Can. East is represented by Link Entertainment, Vault Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency. Fegley is replaced by ICM Partners and Wright Entertainment. Kusman is represented by Innovative Artists.

