Playing “a hot mess” in Never Have I Ever, Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wants to shake up conventions

DeviVishwakumar continues to be “a hot mess” in season 2 of I have never,but Canadian actor Maitrei Ramakrishnan relishes every minute of playing the brash teen at the center of the Netflix comedy series.

“She makes the worst choices,” Ramakrishnan, 19, said of her character.

“It’s so much fun playing a hot mess, I’ll be honest, but sometimes it’s so hard because in my brain I’m like, ‘This is so absurd. “”

Although he has no professional acting experience, the performer from Mississauga, Ont.pulled to glory with the debut in April 2020 of I have never.Created by Mindy Kaling, the series tells the story of an ambitious Indo-American teenager who grapples with high school issues and the loss of her father.

The comedy streaming provided the escape laughs at the start of the pandemic. In Season 2, Ramakrishnan’s character faces new challenges, including managing romantic relationships, potential new rivals, and an impending move to India.

Ramakrishnan, left, with Never Have I Ever co-star Lee Rodriguez, wants to see more actors of color in lead roles in Hollywood. (Isabella B. Vosmikova / Netflix)

Iconic roles “don’t have to be white”

Playing Devi, a complicated character who tends to make selfish and brash decisions, whetted Ramakrishnan’s appetite for more.

The young South Asian Canadian actor recently signed on to play Lizzie Bennett in The Netherfield Girls,an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice located in modern times.

WATCH | Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wishing to see more actors of color:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the Canadian star of Netflix’s teenage comedy Never Have I Ever, on maturing “a smidge” alongside her character and her desire to see more lead roles for actors of color. 3:07

Rather than being relegated to sidekicks and “fan favorites,” she envisions more actors of color, including other performers of South Asian descent, scoring complex lead roles.

“These iconic characters and these iconic roles that are written in white They don’t have to be white,” Ramakrishnan said.

“We can change the stories to make them more relevant to today as well.”

Still, she admits she’s not averse to playing second fiddle if the Marvel Universe calls for her.

“I’ve already thought about where I could fit in, ideally I’d be like an anti-hero.”

Noting that his superheropreferences lean more towardsdead Pool than Captain America, Ramakrishnan said she needed the roles to “go my own way bending the rules.”

In Season 2, the character of Ramakrishnan is caught between potential relationships with two classmates, played by Ben Gross, left, and Darren Barnet. (Isabella B. Vosmikova / Netflix)

Keeping your Mississauga roots

Ramakrishnan did not have a conventional start in her acting career.

I have never debuted about six weeks after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she hasn’t had a traditional red carpet premiere and said she hasn’t toured the myriad of parties Hollywood.

When she’s not working, Ramakrishnan says she mostly hangs out, playing video games on her Nintendo Switch.

A great follower of the motto “everything happens for a reason, she thinks the pandemic” is what it is. I can’t control it. “

“But I’m so grateful that I was able to stay grounded, and it also helped me to keep my roots in Mississauga and still be authentically me.”