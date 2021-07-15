Vikrant Massey reveals why he made the switch from TV to Bollywood; Admits to being underused on television

Vikrant Massey, in a recent interview, recalled his journey from TV actor to Bollywood actor and revealed all the obstacles he encountered.

Vikrant Massey is riding the success of his recently released film Haseen Dillruba. Time and time again, he has proven his talent. We all know he started his career as a TV actor and has now reached a point where directors can bank on him. But, recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vikrant explained that he was “underutilized” even after spending a decade in the television industry. He also admitted to having suffered “subtle blows” for being in the television industry.

In the interview, Vikrant recalled his trip from television to Bollywood. He said, “The moment you tell me ‘you can’t do this’ I’ll make sure I do it. When I wanted to go to the movies, my parents said to me’ beta, finish your degree, get a roof over your head. ‘When I did that at 24, it was a very difficult decision for me to make the switch … Lots of tongue-in-cheek comments, lots of subtle punches against the cast. television…”

Vikrant Massey continued, “It pushed me against the wall, and that’s when I decided to make sure I proved them wrong. It doesn’t have a negative connotation… I wanted to just go out and express myself; I always knew I had that possibility within me… Even after ten years of working on TV, I felt underutilized. “

For the uninitiated, Vikrant has moved on to the 2013 Lootera films starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. He has also appeared in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, A Death in the Gunj and Chhapaak. Last year he appeared in three versions of Netflix: Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny.

READ ALSO :Sharat Saxena thinks Bollywood is for young actors: “Good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan”