



Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has said she is part of the new campaign to help frontline warriors stay mentally stable during this Covid-19 pandemic. The actress herself suffered from depression a few years ago and is therefore aiming to launch an initiative called “Frontline Assist”. The money earned thanks to the ‘Deepika Padukone Closet’ will be donated to the Covid-19 wellness center via the NGO Sangath. She expressed that frontline warriors play a vital role in protecting those suffering from Covid and putting themselves at risk. She further stated that suffering from mental instability was something she had experienced and therefore developing a stable environment for them was the need of the moment. Deepika is proud to be associated with such a great cause and providing aid to frontline warriors through “Frontline Assist” is the best gift to thank them. Deepika Padukone posted a photo on her Instagram account and wrote: “Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we overcome this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional well-being and as a mental health Foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of frontline workers in our country with Frontline Assist. We are proud to direct the proceeds of The Deepika Padukone Closet to supporting the mental health of the true heroes of our country through our partnership with Sangath “. Deepika had launched “The Deepika Padukone Closet” in 2019 to raise awareness of mental health and where her fans can buy stuff online on her website. She also enthusiastically stated that “The Deepika Padukone Closet” is very fortunate to have the opportunity to spread the attention on mental health for the great personalities of the country and to collaborate with the NGO Sangath. The money earned through this initiative will be used in free counseling sessions and with the benefits of mental health self-care resources. Deepika Padukone has movies like Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Internal with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitten. Also Read: Deepika Padukone Exudes Colorful, Glowing Energy in Rs. 57,000 Balenciaga Knitwear BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/deepika-padukone-launches-frontline-assist-ngo-sangath-dedicated-frontline-warriors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos