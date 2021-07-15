Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has said she is part of the new campaign to help frontline warriors stay mentally stable during this Covid-19 pandemic. The actress herself suffered from depression a few years ago and is therefore aiming to launch an initiative called “Frontline Assist”. The money earned thanks to the ‘Deepika Padukone Closet’ will be donated to the Covid-19 wellness center via the NGO Sangath. She expressed that frontline warriors play a vital role in protecting those suffering from Covid and putting themselves at risk. She further stated that suffering from mental instability was something she had experienced and therefore developing a stable environment for them was the need of the moment. Deepika is proud to be associated with such a great cause and providing aid to frontline warriors through “Frontline Assist” is the best gift to thank them.

Deepika Padukone launches 'Frontline Assist' with the NGO Sangath, dedicated to frontline warriors

Deepika Padukone posted a photo on her Instagram account and wrote: “Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we overcome this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional well-being and as a mental health Foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of frontline workers in our country with Frontline Assist. We are proud to direct the proceeds of The Deepika Padukone Closet to supporting the mental health of the true heroes of our country through our partnership with Sangath “.

Deepika had launched “The Deepika Padukone Closet” in 2019 to raise awareness of mental health and where her fans can buy stuff online on her website. She also enthusiastically stated that “The Deepika Padukone Closet” is very fortunate to have the opportunity to spread the attention on mental health for the great personalities of the country and to collaborate with the NGO Sangath. The money earned through this initiative will be used in free counseling sessions and with the benefits of mental health self-care resources. Deepika Padukone has movies like Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Internal with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitten.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Exudes Colorful, Glowing Energy in Rs. 57,000 Balenciaga Knitwear

Keywords : Corona, Corona Virus, Coronavirus, Coronavirus disease, Coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19, Deepika Padukone, Depression, Frontline assistance, India combats Corona, Mental health, Mental illness, News, Sangath NGO, War on virus

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.