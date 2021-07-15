



The Hollywood Smile is one of the most popular cosmetic dentistry practices. It is a complete procedure that can correct several dental accidents at the same time. While this is one of the best procedures in dentistry, the Hollywood Smile Award makes it nearly impossible for everyone to achieve it. However, with medical tourism, many people find that costs abroad can be more affordable.



This is especially true for patients coming from the US and UK. Without further ado, we’ll be listing the Hollywood Smile award in the top 3 destinations.



What is the Hollywood smile? The Hollywood Smile is a cosmetic dentistry procedure that can completely transform your smile. Using shell-shaped veneers, the Hollywood Smile covers all dental accidents. From pigmentation to flaking and tooth gaps; veneers can overshadow any cosmetic issue with your smile. Most importantly, the procedure is personalized so that every detail from color to shape is taken into account to make your smile as natural as possible.



There are two types of veneers, traditional veneers and fixtures. The lights do not require you to file your teeth, but they are also not effective in the event of a serious accident. They have an extremely thin structure and work best to correct minor issues like slight pigmentation.

Veneers on the other hand are the most effective alternative. They are thicker than fixtures and to place them naturally, your dentist must file some dental tissue to fit them properly on the teeth.



Hollywood Smile Award in the 3 best destinations



1- United States

The very first Hollywood Smile procedure took place in the United States. While the United States offers the treatment at inflated prices, the technologies offered are state of the art and give you natural results. The average price for the Hollywood Smile procedure in the United States is approximately $ 2,500 per tooth. Typically, the procedure is performed for upper and lower front teeth, up to 12 teeth.



Other costs such as use of dental clinic facilities, dentist’s fees, consultations and additional services are paid separately.



2- United Kingdom

Another popular destination for patients seeking the Hollywood Smile procedure is the UK. The NHS does not cover the procedure, so this is one of those destinations where only people who can afford the treatment go. The price of Hollywood Smile in the UK is around $ 1,000 per tooth. These fees do not cover consultation fees, clinical facilities, additional services or advanced technology. All of these factors will affect the price and costs may increase.



3- Turkey

Turkey is currently experiencing rapid growth in the medical tourism industry and Dentakay leads the dental scene. From luxury services to advanced practices, Turkey’s competing costs versus quality are taking the world by storm.



You can get a Hollywood Smile for around $ 3,500 for a full set. These fees typically cover online and in-person consultation, private transportation, translation, airport pick-up and accommodation. At Dentakay, you can also find procedures such as Hollywood Day Smile using the CAD / CAM system. If you want to have a Hollywood smile in Turkey contact Dentakay for a free online consultation.

