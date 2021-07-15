Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi





A combined image shows Dia Mirza during her pregnancy (left) and holding her baby’s hand after giving birth. Gulf Today Report

Bollywood actress and social activist Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi have announced the premature birth of their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia shared the news on Instagram and wrote a long emotional note and shared a photo where she is shown holding her son’s hand. The actress has revealed that she is due to have an emergency delivery, due to complications and that her son is a premature baby. The baby has been in intensive neonatal care since birth. With the Instagram image she posted, Dia wrote: “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘Having a child is deciding forever to let your heart wander outside of your body.’ These words perfectly illustrate Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, was born on May 14. Arrived early, our little miracle has since been cured by tireless nurses and doctors from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. ” , she wrote on Instagram. “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very serious bacterial infection could have resulted in sepsis and be fatal. Fortunately, the timely care and intervention of our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via a emergency section, ”Dia wrote. She said the family are waiting for the baby to come home, especially Samaira, Vaibhav’s daughter from her first marriage to Sunaina Rekhi, a yoga artist. “Looking at this little being, this astonished and amazed Zen master, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trust in the universe and of parenthood. And not to be afraid, and so we humbly take the direction of her resilience and her courage. We don’t have enough words to thank all of those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, calming and nurturing space for Avyaan and me He will be home soon and his older sister Samaira and his grandparents are waiting for him to give him a hug, ”Dia said. “To our supporters and fans, I just want to say – your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it had been possible to share this news before, we would have. Thanks everyone for all the love, light , faith and prayers. We return them to all those who are struggling to keep hope at this time or pray for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together we will overcome this period. Dia and Vaibhav “, the a concluded the actress. Minutes after the news broke, her Instagram was inundated with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities. Kareena Kapoor wrote: “God bless you darling and little one. Stay safe and healthy.” Anushka Sharma wrote: “Congratulations to you and the little one.” Dia and Vaibhav were married in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.

