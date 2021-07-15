A Space Jam Sequel, The Fear Street Finale & More: This Week’s Best Movies & TV Shows





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s a look at what’s coming to theaters, TV, and streaming services this week, including Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring Lebron James, the Fear Street trilogy finale on Netflix and the Return of the Live WWE Smackdown airs on various networks and platforms. MOVIES Space Jam: a new legacy LeBron James leads the Tunes against the Goons in Space Jam: A New Legacy, a sequel to the 1996 film that starred Michael Jordan with Bugs Bunny. Director Malcolm D. Lee didn’t necessarily feel indebted to this first film, however. I didn’t feel like, Oh, I have to pay homage to this movie. It was more about the long legacy of the Looney Tunes than this particular film, he told the AP earlier this year. It will be available free on HBO Max to subscribers for 31 days starting Friday, as well as in theaters. Lee said it was the epitome of a popcorn movie and even got the seal of approval from what he says is the toughest audience of all: his 12-year-old son. DETAILS Street of Fear: 1666 Netflix wraps up its ambitious Fear Street trilogy this Friday with the premiere of Fear Street: 1666 which traces the curse of Shadyside, Ohio to the witch trials. If you’ve heard of the show by now, don’t worry, you’re not far behind. The first two, which are set around supernatural events in Shadyside in 1994 and 1978, only debuted in the last two weeks. Director Leigh Janiak told the AP the show doesn’t necessarily need to be binged, but the re-looks will reveal some fun Easter Eggs. DETAILS TELEVISION Irish Jack The always on top Guy Pearce is back for the grand finale of Jack Irish, the Australian crime thriller in which he plays a former criminal lawyer who is now involved in debt collection and trouble. In the final four-episode season this week on streaming service Acorn TV, Jack confronts his past, including the violent death of his wife by a former client. Characters from previous seasons and TV films of Jack Irish, among which journalist and ex-girlfriend Linda, played by Marta Dusseldorp, accompany the difficult race; Racing enthusiast Harry (Roy Billing) and Detective Barry Tregear (Shane Jacobson). DETAILS WWE Smackdown For wrestling fans, the start of normal life after pandemic lockdowns arrives this week with WWE’s return to live events with in-person audiences. A 25-city summer tour begins in Texas with Houstons SmackDown, airing on Fox at 8 p.m. Friday. Next, Money in the Bank in Fort Worth (8 p.m. Sunday on the Peacock streaming service) and Raw in Dallas (8 p.m. Monday, USA Network). A big match announced for Sunday: Bobby Lashley against Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. DETAILS

