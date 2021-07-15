Here’s what you need to know





Welcome to shark week! Here are the answers to some of the questions that plague you about sharks. So what sharks do we have along the New Hampshire coast? Isn’t the water too cold for sharks? Are they eating people? These are just a few questions that I get at Oceanarium. Let’s start with what sharks occur along the NH coast. We have a lot of sharks in the summer and fewer in the winter. These are blue sharks, thresher sharks, dogfish, porbeagle sharks, makos, great whites and basking sharks, etc. While most sharks feed on fish, they will gravitate to larger, slower animals to get more nutrients with less effort. Maneaters prey on harbor seals and baby seals, but don’t expect a feeding shark to tell the difference between a seal and you. If they feed, they will eat anything in their path. It’s probably a good idea not to wear a black wetsuit when you’re in the water near the seals. The three maneaters have several things in common. They all have five rows of teeth that continuously rotate forward when a tooth is lost or broken. Teeth are often left embedded in their prey. This is one of the reasons why scientists can identify which species of shark is responsible for an attack. Each species of shark has a different shaped tooth that can be identified, along with the shape of its bite, by an expert. Clams:Everything you always wanted to know about your favorite summer meal The porbeagle, mako, and great white also share the ability to heat their bodies above ambient water temperature. It is a rarity for a fish. They accomplish this feat because their blood vessels are sunk deep into their muscle tissue which gives off heat while they swim. They can maintain a body temperature of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above the temperature of the water. This allows the porbeagle shark to stay in the Gulf of Maine until November and even December. the basking sharks are the largest sharks in the Gulf of Maine and can often be seen foraging off Hampton Beach. They appear when ctenophores and plankton bloom. Often, because of their size, they are mistaken for great whites. Basking sharks are the second largest shark in the world and are completely toothless! Like the whale shark, the basking shark has gill rakers in its gills that work much like baleen in a whale’s mouth. They follow the plankton bloom with their mouths wide open by pumping water through the gill rakers into their gills and then swallow the captured plankton. Rare find:Extinct Atlantic walrus skull found off Gulf of Maine now at Oceanarium Thresher sharks have a unique feeding technique, similar to that of swordfish. The thresher shark uses its tail to whip back and forth in the middle of a school of fish, causing them to be mindless and disoriented. The shark winds around the school of fish and enjoys it. And the last, and well perhaps the least, is the dogfish. These little sharks are recognizable by the ugly spine located at the front of their two dorsal fins. They can leave a puncture wound that is very painful and infected with bacteria on the careless angler. These sharks are used for fish ‘n chips in Europe but despised by the American consumer, probably because of their name. Recently the seafood industry renamed the spiny dogfish to the Cape shark and they appear on menus from all over New England. . I have consumed them in Europe in the form of fish and chips, and here in the United States in the form of Cape Shark, and I have to say they are really tasty! These sharks swim in huge schools and exist in the Gulf of Maine in large numbers, fished sustainably. . In Maine:Officials add shark warning flag system after deadly large white attack last year As a note to all beach goers in Hampton, there has never been a shark attack on Hampton Beach. That doesn’t mean there never will be, but if the harbor seals don’t start showing up on the beach, I think we can still swim safely. A word of warning to anyone who enjoys swimming in the ocean, no matter where you are in the world, never go into the water if you see a seal. Remember, if sharks feed on seals, you could be a tasty Morsel too – use common sense and enjoy your summer swim! Here is what they are:Strange jelly-like creatures washing up along Hampton Beach This week on the Discovery Channel, Dr James Sulikowski will detail some of his studies on where tiger sharks give birth. The importance of this type of research, he says, is not only to protect sharks, but also to protect humans from predation by sharks by knowing when and where there will be shark congregations in staging areas. low. Thus, allowing us to avoid swimming in these areas during the birthing season. Dr. Sulikowski made his debut at the University of New Hampshire under the supervision of Dr. Hunt Howell and did his thesis on skates in the Gulf of Maine. He is an industrious scientist and has become one of the greatest authorities on sharks. It should be a great week for shark lovers! Ellen Goethel is a marine biologist and owner of Explore the Ocean World at 367 Ocean Blvd. at Hampton Beach.

