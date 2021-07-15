Using emoji makes people feel more connected at work, poll findsExBulletin





toggle legend Screenshot by NPR

Screenshot by NPR If you’ve ever been hesitant to add a smiley face or a thumbs-up to an email, a new survey from Adobe may put you at ease. The software company, which conducts regular surveys of emoji use, has found that fancy icons can make people more connected and more receptive to new tasks. They allow people to quickly share ideas. They make group decisions more efficient and may even reduce the need for meetings and calls. Among Gen Z users, more than half said they would be more satisfied with their jobs if their bosses used more emoji in workplace communications. These results are perhaps not surprising, considering the people surveyed: 7,000 emoji users in the United States, Europe and Asia, according to Adobe, which is a member of the organization that adds new emoji to the standard emoji. Emoji abstainers, you were not counted. And, yes, there are such people. In 2019, British columnist Suzanne Moore wrote an article for The Guardian entitled “Why I hate emojis“, calling them vile and infantilizing and slamming their usefulness in adult communication. “Weirdly, I want to understand people through what they say, not their ability to send me a poorly drawn cartoon animal,” she wrote. The Adobe survey suggests that many people think otherwise. Consider these results: Nine out of 10 emoji users agree that icons make expression easier. In fact, more than half of emoji users are more comfortable expressing their emotions through an emoji than through the phone or in-person conversation. 88% of users say they’re more likely to empathize with someone if they use an emoji. Three in four think there’s nothing wrong with sending an emoji instead of words when responding quickly. Emoji abuse, however, can be annoying. 70% of emoji users believe that inclusive emoji, such as those that reflect different skin tones and gender identities, can help spark positive conversations about important issues. Topping the list of favorite emoji in the Global Survey is the laughter-scream, followed by a thumbs-up in second place and a heart in third place. Adobe font and emoji developer Paul D. Hunt believes people react more emotionally to images. In digital communication, Hunt argues, emoji can convey tone and emotional responses better than words alone. “This is the potential strength of emoji: helping us connect more deeply with the sentiment behind our messages,” Hunt wrote in a blog post marking World Emoji Day on July 17. An emoji might not be worth a thousand words, adds Hunt, but it can certainly help foster relationships in the digital realm. And who wouldn’t give +1 to that?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/15/1013777482/emoji-use-at-work-survey-says-thumbs-up-a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos