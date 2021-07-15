Joel Corry backs Raye for “fight” with the label | Entertainment





Joel Corry defended Raye in his alleged fight to release his debut album. The ‘Head & Heart’ DJ backed his ‘Bed’ collaborator after claiming she was in conflict with her record company over her debut LP. Joel told the Guilty Pleasures column of the Metro newspaper: “I saw the tweet she wrote and it’s really bad for her. I hope she can work it out in the future. “She’s been making records for years and years and she’s an amazing artist. I hope we get this Raye album soon.” The 32-year-old former “Geordie Shore” star also discussed the realities of the music world and insisted that “people have no idea” what’s really going on. He added: “The music industry is really tough – people have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes. It’s a very, very difficult industry to integrate. “I’ve been trying to do this for a long time. I worked with different record companies before I took my break. “I had to spend years doing it independently, taking setbacks. I kept working hard and believing in myself and on several occasions thinking that would never happen.” Raye – who signed to Polydor and released a nine-track mini album “Euphoric Sad Songs” in November 2020 – recently pulled back from social media and promoted her new single “Call On Me” after she shared a series of emotional tweets claiming that she is still awaiting confirmation that she can release her debut LP. She wrote: “I have signed to a major label since 2014 and had albums on music albums placed in dust collecting folders, songs that I now give to A list artists because I’m still waiting for confirmation that I’m good enough to release an album. “For the context, for an album to be created, the label must release money for the songs to be completed, fees for producers, mixes, masters and marketing support, etc. “I’ve waited 7 years for this day and I’m still waiting … So now I’m being told that if Call On Me works well, I can do my album but there can’t be a green light before … . “Imagine the PRESSURE of me waking me up every day frantically looking at the numbers and statistics hoping I could make MY FIRST BLOODY ALBUM “I know it’s the kind of thing that I suppose to keep behind closed doors, but I worked and waited and shoved and gave ALL I got and if I have to suffer I’m not going to do it anymore. silence (sic) “

