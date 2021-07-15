Jerry O’Connell joins The Talk | Entertainment





Jerry O’Connell replaced Sharon Osbourne on ‘The Talk’. The 47-year-old actor thinks it’s “exciting” to have been asked to “shake up” the long daytime series as the first full-time male co-host and he can’t wait to get started. Announcing his work on the show Wednesday (07/14/21), he said: “It’s really exciting. First of all, I want to say that you ladies have been so welcoming to me. “I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re nice, you’re fun and it worked … We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are. “It’s an exciting time … I don’t mean it’s scary, but it’s new, so it’s a change. And change is good. You have to do things that scare you, that shake it up a bit and that’s definitely shake it up. “ It had been claimed that the show’s bosses wanted Jerry for the show alongside co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth because he would bring a “different energy” to Sharon, who subsequently resigned. of a violent reaction to his defense of his friend Piers Morgan. . A source said: “He will bring a very different energy than Sharon’s. Jerry is such a nice person.” Sharon left the series in March after being embroiled in a heated argument with Sheryl after speaking out in support of Piers following his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex and his revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey. She said at the time: “I really feel like I’m about to be put on the electric chair, because I have a friend, who a lot of people think is racist, so that’s it. of me a racist? “ The former “X Factor” star also claimed that she “panicked” and felt “blinded” by her argument with Sheryl when she apologized. She tweeted: “To anyone of color I have offended and / or anyone who feels confused or disappointed with what I said, I am so sorry … “I panicked, I felt blinded, I got on the defensive and I let my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over … I’m not perfect, j ‘still learning like the rest of us and I will continue to learn, listen and do better. (sic) “ Another ‘Talk’ star, Carrie Ann Inaba, has been on hiatus since April to preserve her mental well-being.

