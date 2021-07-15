Entertainment
Thor Motor Coach Teams Up With Actor / Producer Jaime Camil | state
ELKHART, Ind., July 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Jaime Camil, one of the world’s most influential Latin American figures, partners with Thor Motor Coach for a new motorhome.
Camil has worn many hats during his career in the entertainment industry, including singer, actor, director and producer. He has been nominated and won numerous awards, including a double winner of the Teen Choice Award for his role in the CW comedy series “Jane the Virgin”. Most recently, Camil is the executive producer and star of the CBS sitcom, “Broke,” which premiered in April of last year. Next, Jaime stars in the new Apple TV + series “Schmigadoon!” what firsts July 16 on the quay in front of Keegan- Michel Key, Cecily strong, Kristin chenoweth and Alan cumming. Although Camil has played many roles, he is now entering his final role as the owner of a Vegas Class A motorhome, supplied by Thor Motor Coach.
During the pandemic, Camil rented a motorhome and fell in love with the lifestyle. “Of course exploring is amazing, but making memories with my family is what I look forward to the most,” said Camil. He also liked the unique experience of a motorhome. “I like that I haven’t been subjected to a hotel and thefts; you can just drive,” Camil said.
Camil is about to take off with his wife, artist and entrepreneur Heidi balvanera, and their two children (Elena and Jaime III) in a Vegas Class A RUVTM. As one of the smaller Class A motorhomes available from Thor Motor Coach, Vegas is ideal for a new RV owner like Camil. “Thor Motor Coach and the Vegas are the best things for my family,” Camil said. The features he loved about the Vegas Class A were its handling, towing capacity, and knowing that it is roomy enough for its family of four.
Thor coach® is the only one made to adapt® motorhome brand in North America. Thor Motor Coach’s diverse product line includes many of the world’s most recognized Class A, Class B and Class C motorhome brands. As the industry leader in innovative design, Thor Motor Coach builds various unique styles, sizes and floor plans that feel bespoke – at a truly competitive price. For more information visit ThorMotorCoach.com or dial 800-860-5658. Thor Motor Coach and all model names, slogans, logos, trade dress, and associated trademarks are owned or used under license by Thor Motor Coach, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
