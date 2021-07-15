Jerry O’Connell replaces Sharon Osbourne and becomes first male co-host of ‘The Talk’





Actor Jerry O’Connell, who has been the guest host for the past several months, has appeared on CBS’s daytime talk show and is the first male co-host.

“First of all, I want to say that you ladies have been so welcoming to me,” he told his fellow co-hosts. “I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re nice, you’re fun, and it worked. And it worked. here we are. We’re gonna have a lot of fun, we really are. “

The intense debate was the result of Underwood questioning Osbourne’s support for his longtime friend, Piers Morgan. Morgan quit his job on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” after allegations that negative comments he made following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey were rooted in racism. Osbourne became visibly upset during the exchange with Underwood and demanded that her co-host come up with examples of where Morgan had been racist. The show was cut off for a while as they faced the fallout and Osbourne tweeted an apology saying she “panicked”, “felt blind” and then “got on the defensive” when of his conversation with Underwood. At the same time, there were allegations that Osbourne had made racist and homophobic remarks against his colleagues in the past. Osbourne and CBS went their separate ways, with the network saying in a statement at the time that “The events of the March 10 show shocked everyone involved, including the watching public at home.” “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior towards her co-hosts during the March 10 episode was not in line with our values ​​for a respectful workplace,” CBS said in a report. press release posted on CNN. “We also found no evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blinded any of the hosts.” On Wednesday, O’Connell said her family were “very excited” about her new gig. “It’s something new, you know, I don’t mean it’s scary, but it’s new so it’s a change,” he said. “And change is good. You have to do things that scare you, that shake him up a bit, and that definitely shakes him up.”

