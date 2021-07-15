Mean Girls and 2000s Nostalgia at the Grandview Theater





Grandview Theater is trying to get something to look for. We didn’t pay much attention for about 18 months, but somewhere out there the 2000s hit their 20th century.e anniversary. That is to say, popular culture of the 2000s is now nostalgic. That’s what Charlie Pulliam and Natalie Spencer at the Grandview Theater (1247 Grandview Ave.) are betting anyway. The popular ’90s-themed film series has evolved to include films from the early 2000s. Time flies, Spencer said. According to Pulliam, Were old. To celebrate our collective aging, the theater / draft house will screen Bad girls, the high school classic written by Tina Fey in 2004, this Saturday July 17th at 11pm. That doesn’t mean they’ve completely abandoned the 90s. Spielberg To hookcelebrates its 30e anniversary is the movie slated for August, while the fan favorite The Mummy (1999) with Brendan Frasier will highlight September. Trying to choose them is sometimes difficult, says Pulliam. We start with conversations, which we like. And then you start looking at birthdays, or celebrity birthdays, or a character’s birthday. You play the hits, and then some months you say to yourself, let’s try this one. You just had fun. And it’s surprising which ones work. As Tornado, fuck it, we sold it in five days and people went crazy. It was the one who was like who knew? for me, said Spencer. The reminders and quotes with the movie are so much fun. It’s a good time. Our best-selling shows are always the ones where big groups get together and dress up, so World of spices always kills, Empire Archives always does well, says Pulliam. Tornado killed, you never know what hits and what doesn’t. Spencer thinks the crowds are coming for more than the movie and the nostalgia, however. Cocktails are fun, she says. We make a menu for each movie, usually four or five cocktails. It’s party time, says Pulliam. We do a pre-show where we show music videos and commercials from the 90s and 2000s, we make buttons for people, we have different movie-themed cocktails. At each event, the team announces the next movie in the lineup, giving people time to plan that wardrobe. Get your tickets for Bad girls at the Grandview Theater (1247, avenue Grandview) HERE. Follow Hope on Twitter @maddwolf and listen to her weekly movie reviews podcast, THE PROJECTION ROOM.

