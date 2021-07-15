Big studio movies include more queer women than men at first, report says

Amid major disruptions to Hollywood’s release schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic, only 10 mainstream films included LGBTQ characters in 2020, but at first, gay women outnumbered gay men for the first time. times, according to a new report from media advocacy group GLAAD.

With just 44 films released by the eight biggest film studios, according to organizations Studio responsibility index, this means that about 23% of all movies contained LGBTQ characters, including Like a Boss, The Valley Girl, The New Mutants, and Birds of Prey.

This is an increase of 4.2% from 18.6% in 2019, but it represents fewer actual films (10 of 44 vs. 22 of 118), due to the large number of films stopping production and distribution.

Released Thursday, the ninth annual index paints a picture of the quantity, quality and diversity of LGBTQ representation in films released by Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, STX Films, United Artists Releasing, Universal Pictures, The Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros. (Universal Pictures is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)

Of all the major studio releases in 2020, GLAAD counted 20 LGBTQ characters, a decrease from the 2019 report’s 50, again largely due to the reduced number of films released.

Of those 20 people, 11 were identified as women and nine were men, marking the first time that gay women outnumbered men on the big screen since the report launched in 2012.

The racial diversity of LGBTQ characters has also increased: Of the 20 LGBTQ characters seen in the 2020 releases, eight of them or 40% were characters of color, including Barrett (Billy Porter) in Like a Boss, Nadine (Phillipa Soo ) in The Broken Hearts Gallery and Detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) in Birds of Prey.

One character, Officer Specter in the animated Disneys Onward (voiced by Lena Waithe) is a non-humanoid purple Cyclops. But his brief mention of a girlfriend was enough to have the film banned in several Middle Eastern countries.

Screen time devoted to LGBTQ characters also increased significantly from 2019: among the films cited, 80% included queer characters with more than 10 minutes on screen. In the last two reports, less than half of all LGBTQ characters have spent more than three minutes on camera.

While this record high percentage is exciting, there must be steady growth as the number of films released in theaters by studios begins to rise again, the report says.

Only one Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) character from Birds of Prey was introduced as bi. The report criticized Wonder Woman 1984, another DC Comics adaptation, for omitting the bisexuality of Amazonian superheroines, which is discussed in the comics.

And, for the fourth year in a row, there were no transgender or non-binary characters in any major theatrical releases.

This remains one of the most egregious ways in which mainstream studios continue to lag behind other forms of entertainment media, according to the report. On Tuesday, transgender actor Mj Rodriguez received an Emmy nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Pose on FX.

Given the massive disruption to the normal theatrical release schedule, GLAAD refrained from issuing its normal ratings to studios, but renewed its calls “to film distributors to urgently prioritize active development and theatrical release. stories featuring transgender and LGBTQ characters living with HIV.

This year’s report found that none of the LGBTQ characters in the 10 mainstream films released had a disability or were living with HIV, disproportionately affecting gay and transgender communities.

Overall, 2020 films focused on the LGBTQ experience either came from independent releases such as Ammonite (Neon) and Supernova (StudioCanal) or were those released by streaming services, such as Uncle Frank (Amazon) and The Prom ( Netflix).

GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis has acknowledged that the pandemic has sparked a period of transformation in Hollywood.

This transformation represents a great opportunity to quickly accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ stories, innovate and invest in queer and trans talent and stories that the public is eager to watch, she said in a statement. . Hollywood and the storytelling business need to be more nimble, more creative, more open than ever.

The Studio Responsibility Index rated the releases based on the GLAADs Vito Russo Test, a set of criteria named after co-founder Vito Russo that requires films to contain an identifiable LGBTQ character crucial to the plot but is not not solely or primarily defined by their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The index found that 9 out of 10 LGBTQ films released last year passed the test, the highest percentage in reporting history.

The only failure, according to the report, was Paramount Pictures Buddy Games, Josh Duhamels’ crass comedy about a group of men who come together every year to face each other in extreme challenges.

A buddy, Zane (James Roday Rodriguez), shows off a tattoo he has of actor Zac Efron “and comments” that very stereotypically show that he is gay, as GLAADs describes it.

While it’s nice that Zane is accepted by his friends, Zane’s character himself is only built on lazy jokes about his sexual orientation.

