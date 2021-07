‘The Suicide Squad’ makeup artist reveals Harley Quinn’s exact makeup interview

When he is responsible for creating Harley quinnMakeup look for a movie, where the hell does a person even start? Among all the previous comics, animated series, video games, and films of the past 20 years featuring the character, there is an endless amount of background material. So Heba Thorisdottir, head of the makeup department of The suicide squad, was not quite sure at first. Deciding on a signature look for Margot Robbie as Harley in James Gunn’s upcoming film, she recalls, took tons of research because of it. “We searched online, we ordered tons of comics that we put on eBay, we got old ones, we got newer ones and we created her character based on what’s going on in. his scenario, “explains Thorisdottir. The last time we left the character in the 2020s Birds of prey, she sported pink and blue pigtails paired with bright red lips, smudged black eyeliner, and a playful heart-shaped mole, all the result of her liberating separation from the Joker. For The suicide squad, however, Thorisdottir has gone for a darker and even more recognizable iteration of Harley Quinn makeup as the character joins a new team of anti-heroes. With a cast white complexion, blood red eye shadow, and black lipstick, Robbie’s look more than ever mimics the Harley fans know from the comics (you know, minus the jester helmet). Ensuring a smooth base was arguably the most important step in creating Harley’s look on Robbie, as Thoridottor explains. “We always start with a warm towel and skin care, then I would use Arcona Desert Mist as a sealer between skin care and products, ”she says. “Then I used the Smashbox Photo Finishing Primer for [the look] to stay on all day. Thorisdottir adds the foundation responsible for the character’s pale, long-lasting base. Nars Soft Matte Complete Foundation. After using a Hourglass Cosmetics Arche Brow Sculpting Pencil to fill the eyebrows, Thorisdottir relies on red eye shadow shades from two different palettes, one of Viseart and the other from the Japanese brand Suqqu to achieve the vermilion look of Harley, which was completed by Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara. Smashbox Photo Finish Oil and Shine Control Primer Nars Soft Matte Complete Foundation And those black lips? No lipstick. “We ended up using a Smashbox black eyeliner and just put a little balm on it, “reveals Thorisdottir.” We found this to be still the best because she goes through a lot in this movie. “

