Colorado Springs actor stars as Billie Holiday in new series | Culture & Leisure

Your favorite image of Billie Holiday could be a graceful black woman with a striking gardenia hidden behind her ear.

The jazz singer, whom a friend has dubbed Lady Day, probably seems calm, confident and at the peak of her career.

You wouldn’t be wrong. It’s the Billie Holiday of the 1940s. But the vacations you’ll encounter in Theatreworks’ new production, Lady Day at Emersons Bar & Grill, aren’t those vacations. The Holiday in the show has just spent 18 months in prison for possession of narcotics. Her husband left her and she lost her work card, which means that she can perform in big venues, like Carnegie Hall, but not in small bars and clubs, which mean so much to her, because it are the places where she first contacted her. Black audiences.

She lost everything she loved, director Lynne Hastings said. She was struggling with heroin addiction and the change in her performer status. It’s happy, but sad at the same time. She lived a difficult life with drug and alcohol abuse, and it took its toll.

Lanie Robertsons’ Tony Award-winning play is set in a run down bar in South Philadelphia in 1959, during one of the last performances of Holiday (Cheerish Martin) before her death at 44 a few months later. As she addresses the audience and sings a series of her hits, accompanied by a pianist (Earl Schaffer Jr.), including What a Little Moonlight Can Do, Strange Fruit, God Bless the Child and Taint Nobodys Business If I Do, she becomes more and more intoxicated and incoherent.

The show opens Thursday and runs through August 1 at the Ent Center for the Arts.

Taking on the role of such a historical figure has long been a dream for Martin. The Colorado Springs actor first heard about Holiday from his parents, but it wasn’t until later that she learned of the level of tragedy the singer endured in her lifetime. Vacation mom, only 13 when she gave birth to her daughter, prostituted her in brothels at a young age. And she was raped when she was 10 years old.

The pain and trauma ultimately made her a woman Martin admires.

I love how she doesn’t apologize. She is completely and totally herself, she said. Not only was she an incredible singer and a wonderful storyteller, but she was also an activist. She made a point of singing a song that the government tried to silence over and over again. Looks like she’s had a tough, hard life. Some of us would have just given up, but she has remarkable bravery and strength.

This same tortuous childhood was also probably the source of his terrible addictions that ended his life.

She has always looked for love her entire life and never found it, Hastings said. You understand why it numbs the pain.

Strange Fruit is the song she refused to stop singing. Written in poem form by Abel Meeropol after seeing a photo of the lynching of two black teenagers in Indiana in 1930, Holiday popularized the musical version in the late 1930s.

The protest anthem angered the U.S. government, and when Holiday refused to stop singing it, the Federal Bureau of Narcotics sold its heroine as a means to trick her and put her in jail, according to an article by PBS on The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, a film released digitally in February.

There is still a lot of drama and racism, Martin said.

We still do not have an anti-lynching bill. This song is still relevant today. We need to start putting in place bills or processes that say this will not be tolerated and that we will not accept hatred towards other Americans. Hopefully people will see, even though the show is set in the 50s, it just wasn’t that far away and still has a lot of work to do.

