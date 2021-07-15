Heist, on Netflix: When really bad things happen to really bad people

In 1993, she hit rock bottom. Depressed by her work with AIDS patients, she became addicted to crack cocaine and was fired. Then she meets Roberto Solis, a low-income guy from Charles Manson who had served time for murder but was paroled after causing a stir with the publication of poetry books. Soliss evil verses, satanic mysticism (tarot card plans, candles, animal skulls and pentagrams), hypnosis (videos of swirling spirals) and sex magick (montages of naked bodies sprinkled with blood engaged in sex) seduce Tallchief into a impotent infatuation. Finding the chaos surrounding the sexy volatile ex-murderer, she takes a job as a Loomis armored car driver so that she can help him carry out a multi-million dollar theft. The heist, like those in the other two cases, is shown in sleek reconstructions reminiscent of Martin Scorsese.

Despite the recklessness of the couples, they made it out unscathed with $ 3.1 million. Law enforcement is stranded for years trying to find them, during which Tallchief gets pregnant, decides the chaos isn’t as sexy as she thought, dumps Solis when he doubles her, changes her identity and is trying to start a new life with her son in another country.

Excerpt from “The Money Plane” segment of “Heist”. Courtesy of NETFLIX

The women in this series tend to be gullible and suffer for a long time, as is the case with Cuban immigrant wife Karls Monzon in Martin Desmond Roes. The silver plane. After two miscarriages, the couple decides to adopt a child, but the Russian agency they turn to is too expensive. So in 2005, when a friend asked Karls if he was interested in the $ 100 million theft left virtually unattended at Miami International Airport, he decided to do it. Taking notes from TV shows like The FBI and CSI Miami (the Discovery Channel has helped a lot, he says), he hatches a not brilliant plan, but he doesn’t have to be and puts together a team of friends and family to make it happen.

Despite the hiccups and close calls, they get away with $ 7.4 million (more than the transport in the similar 1978 job at JFK Lufthansa Airport described in Scorseses Goodfellas). Monzon warns his accomplices to keep a low profile and not spend the money until things get colder, but he can’t seem to get that message across to his brother-in-law, Jeffrey, who is throwing money away. in strip clubs. Unfortunately, Monzon hires henchmen to teach Jeffrey a lesson.

Jeffrey resumes his reckless behavior, despite the beatings (a screwdriver stuck in his ear is a particularly nasty touch). Although Monzon denies any involvement, the goons visit Jeffrey again, but this time they kidnap him and demand a ransom from Monzon. Now he has to face what he dreads: explaining to his wife where all the money comes from, why the FBI is after him, and why he won’t pay the ransom and save Jeffrey’s life. In the end, it’s the family that matters most, except when it comes to choosing a crew to pull off a heist.

Excerpt from the “The Bourbon King” segment of “Heist”. Courtesy of NETFLIX

In Nick Frews King Bourbon, Gilbert Toby Curtsinger faces the quintessential dilemma of the average American guy: hanging out with guys drinking, pumping iron, taking steroids and playing softball or accepting his wife’s request that he spend more. time with family? So he leaves the team and takes care of the children and works at the distillery, where it’s common to taste the product every now and then and even go out with a bottle or two. One day, he shares some of his stolen Pappy Van Winkle whiskey with a friend, who tells him he knows people who would pay him dearly. Curtsinger gives him a few bottles and is shocked when his friend returns and throws a wad of $ 100 bills on the table.

Unbeknownst to Curtsinger, everyone wants Pappy Van Winkle, from Anthony Bourdain to Pope Francis, paying prices of up to $ 4,000 for a bottle. Curtsinger becomes the go-to guy for all of this; and as demand grows, from bottles to crates to barrels, he calls on his former teammates to help him. It’s like the good old days, except with lots of money. His wife, meanwhile, despite the extra Christmas presents, travel, the growing arsenal of guns and plans for a new home, has no idea the team is back in place. nor what is their new game.

Next is Pappygate. In 2013, hundreds of bottles of Van Winkle were discovered missing from the distillery and the crime made the national news. A local media sheriff (as Curtsinger describes it) swears to bring the thieves to justice and offers a reward of $ 10,000. Intrepid, confident that no one would report him, feeling protected by the big guys who are his clients, Curtsinger continues to sell the hootch. But when his former softball mates are rounded up and asked, do you want to be a teammate or an inmate? The question becomes whether they will agree to play ball.

Heist airs on Netflix from July 14. www.netflix.com.

