Jurassic Park Reebok sneakers are 65 million super





1 in 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Hang on to your boots: Reebok x Jurassic Park’s new line of shoes and clothing lets you step into the classic dinosaur movie. Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth and final film in the dino-tastic series, won’t be released until June 2022. In the meantime, these shoes for kids and adults combine the DNA of Reebok’s best-known sneakers with the iconography of that of Steven Spielberg. Film from 1993. They come in unisex size and fall on July 30th. Among the lineup are sneakers inspired by the park’s iconic Ford Explorer and Jeep Wrangler vehicles, Ian Malcolm’s chaos theory, and the boisterous shirt of treacherous park worker Dennis Nedry. Click on the photos to see the shoes, hoodies and t-shirts inspired by the original Jurassic Park. 2 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Welcome … to Jurassic Park. 3 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Check out the Instapump Fury OG, which costs $ 200. 4 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Inspired by the park’s Ford Explorer vehicles commuting with guests around the island. 5 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The sole shows scars from a crash with dinosaurs. 6 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Life, uh … finds a way. 7 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park This Instapump Fury features a leather collar liner based on the seats of the SUV. 8 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park These are available in adult and infant sizes. 9 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The famous pump ball makes you want to wear such cool kicks. 10 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park This is classic leather, priced at $ 120. 11 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Inspired by Dr. Ian Malcolm’s study of the mathematics of chaos theory, each shoe is “part simplicity, part total chaos.” 12 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Jeff Goldblum played Ian Malcolm in the movies. 13 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The chaotic side of the shoe celebrates Ian Malcolm’s fashion sense with different textures and patterns ranging from floral to saber-toothed tiger. 14 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The neater side features the Jurassic Park logo and a brooch jewelry detail like the necklace Jeff Goldblum wears in the movie. 15 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park When you have to go, you have to go. 16 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Your scientists were so concerned about whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should. 17 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park This is the Club C Legacy, which costs $ 100. 18 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The bottom of the shoe preserves DNA from mosquitoes, possibly for millions of years. 19 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The C Legacy Club honors Mr. DNA, the cartoon character who explained the process of recreating dinosaur DNA. 20 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park 21 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Inspired by Theft Park employee Dennis Nedry, the C 85 Club costs $ 110 exclusively for Reebok Unlocked members. 22 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The floral-print heel is reminiscent of the loud shirt Nedry wears in the movie. 23 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The zebra striped pony hair heel mimics Nedry’s screen saver. 24 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Find Nedry! Check the vending machines! 25 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The yellow tongue is reminiscent of Nedry’s brightly colored raincoat worn during his unfortunate escape attempt. 26 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The sole is inscribed with the explanation of Malcolm’s evolution (and the pithy replica of Dr. Ellie Satler). 27 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Yes, but John, if Pirates of the Caribbean goes down, the pirates don’t eat the tourists. 28 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Meet the Jurassic Stomper, priced at $ 200. 29 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park You have it, and you put it on a plastic lunch box. 30 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The upper of this sturdy shoe is made of leather and neoprene. 31 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The Jurassic Stomper is inspired by the uniforms of InGen staff working in the park. 32 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The Stomper comes with several patches that can be swapped out to indicate which department you are working for. 33 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Looks like we’re out of work … 34 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park 35 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park I hate being right all the time. 36 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park This Jurassic Park themed version of the Reebok Classic Leather is available in school, preschool, and infant sizes. 37 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The red and yellow colourway is inspired by the iconic poster from the original film. 38 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park 39 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park When you have to go, you have to go. 40 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park It’s the Zig Devil Kinetica, which costs $ 140. 41 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The contemporary sporty-styled Zig Kinetica II is redesigned to resemble park staff’s Jeep Wrangler vehicles, along with a speckled midsole inspired by high-speed mud chases. 42 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park “Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.” 43 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park 44 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park The tongue incorporates a leather strap, a nod to the vehicle’s rear-view mirror and the park’s electric fences. 45 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Here is the Reebok Zig Dynamica, for the kids. 46 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Small adult versions, honey. 47 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park I am vegetarian. 48 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park These come in elementary, preschool and infant sizing. 49 of 49 Reebok x Jurassic Park Mr. Hammond, after careful consideration, I have decided not to approve your park.

